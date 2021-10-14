Seal adopted Leni (the daughter of his ex-wife, Heidi Klum) when she was 5

Leni Klum Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Dad Seal at Netflix's The Harder They Fall Premiere

Seal and Leni Klum shared a cute father-daughter moment at the premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The singer, 58, walked the red carpet with his model daughter (whom he shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum) in a black three-quarter length coat, black jeans, a crisp white shirt and a printed tie. Seal worked on the soundtrack of the Jeymes Samuel-directed Western film along with with Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill, James Lassiter and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Leni sparkled in a black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a tasseled hem and black sandals. She wore her long blonde hair pin straight and sported a natural makeup look.

The rare red carpet appearance comes one month after the model opened up about her cover shoot for Rollacoaster Magazine and revealed that she actually wanted to model a lot sooner than she did during an interview with Extra.

leni klum, seal Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

"I had grown up going to work with my mom," Leni explained of her natural interest in modeling. "Ever since 11 or 12 years old I've been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling."

As she now follows in her mother's footsteps, the teenager told the outlet that she's constantly getting tips about navigating the industry.

"She's always telling me I need to have fun… She's always like 'Bounce around, have fun, be energetic, be excited.'"

However, even with Heidi's feedback, Leni is learning how to define her own career, adding that she's "definitely opposite" of her mom, specifically when it comes to her sense of style.