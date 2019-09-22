Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Shows Off New Scarab Hand Tattoo Hours Before Emmy Awards

Lena Headey has gotten a new tattoo!

The Game of Thrones actress, 45, shared the first photo of her ink, just hours before the start of the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The design, which covers a large portion of one of the star’s hand, consists of an intricately-drawn scarab beetle with its wings spread.

“@_dr_woo_ You master,” she captioned the snap, tagging the famed celebrity tattoo artist. “Already in the next realm with my scarab.”

Of course, this is hardly Headey’s first time getting a tattoo.

“I always want more. It’s a terrible thing,” she told MORE in 2015. “I’ll be outside a tattoo shop and hear the needle and think, ‘I could just get a little one that nobody would see …’ ”

“It’s something you can’t run from. You have to sit and find a way through [the discomfort],” the British actress added. “I find a real calm, a real peace to it.”

In addition to her scarab tattoo, Headey’s tattoos include an open birdcage on her forearm and lotus blossom, peonies and swallows covering her back and shoulder.

Image zoom Lena Headey Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Fans of the show will likely catch another glimpse of Headey’s tattoo on Sunday night, as the star is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Emmy for her work on the critically acclaimed HBO series.

For its eighth and final season, the HBO epic received 32 nominations — setting a new record.

Joining Headey in the race for best supporting actress are her three of her costars: Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams.

Image zoom Lena Headey Helen Sloan/HBO

While GoT remained a fan favorite for years, many weren’t too thrilled about the way the series ended — including how Cersai met her demise.

In an interview with The Guardian, Headey admitted that she also “wanted a better death” for the icy queen, who perishes alongside her twin-brother-slash-estranged-lover, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), as the Red Keep crumbled around them.

“Obviously you dream of your death,” she said. “You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted.”

However, Headey recognized that the writers “couldn’t have pleased everyone,” adding, “No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”