Lena Dunham Stars in NSFW Video as She Gets a 'Tattoo' All in the Name of Love

Lena Dunham knows firsthand that sometimes love fades, so it is only fitting that her newest body ink of the four-letter word will also fade over time.

The actress, 31, shared a video on Monday from her Love magazine shoot in which she got a fake tattoo of the word “Love” in the middle of her back.

While the tattoo was a temporary one, it was not the only thing she was faking in the suggestive clip.

Wearing a teal latex bodysuit, Dunham dramatically went through climactic highs and lows as she got her “ink”, biting her lip and moaning as the tattoo artist – played by sculptor David Alexander Flinn – worked on her back.

The actress also sported a mohawk hairstyle, which was just like the ‘do she had back in June 2017 when she got a buzz cut.

Her video comes one day after she shared a topless photo in which she covered her assets with her hands while wearing only a pair of sweatpants and showing off her Rihanna-inspired underboob tattoo that she previously got in March 2017.

Lena Dunham in April 2017 CJ Rivera/FilmMagic

Dunham has previously been candid about her nine real tattoos including a picture of Ferdinand the bull, Laura Thornhill, the first female skateboarder, an image of Eloise as a tramp stamp and an illustration of a children’s book.

Last February, Dunham told Vogue‘s “73 Questions” that she’s looking forward to getting another tattoo from her former Girls costar Jemima Kirke. She previously inked a picture of her dog, Rosie, onto Dunham and for their next collaboration, Kirke said she’s planning to tattoo the word “nasty” on Dunham’s butt.

Earlier this month, Dunham revealed she’s both physically and emotionally on the mend after undergoing a total hysterectomy last year.

The news of her procedure was shared just over a month after PEOPLE confirmed she split from her boyfriend of five years, Jack Antonoff, in January.

Though they ended their relationship, Antonoff praised his ex-girlfriend for her Vogue essay about her hysterectomy, calling it a “beautiful piece” on Twitter.

Most recently, the singer was spotted out with frequent collaborator Lorde in her native Auckland, New Zealand, though a source told PEOPLE: “There’s not any type of romantic situation. They’re just friends — they really are just friends.”