Lena Dunham Shares the Love with Series of Bathing Suit Selfies: 'This Is a Moment of Gratitude'

Lena Dunham is feeling grateful!

On Monday, the Girls star posed in a red bathing suit for a series of selfies on Instagram. The one-piece was adorned with white hearts lining the entire suit, which Dunham paired with a white scrunchie in her hair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The three snaps featured Dunham, 35, lounging on her deck, enjoying the sun in London after days of rainy weather.

In the caption of her post, she thanked her Instagram followers for helping her create a "loving, kind and connected" community online where she could feel comfortable sharing all moments of her life, even the tough ones.

"This is a moment of gratitude — not for the sun (although it sure is sweet after all this London rain, and I thought rain was my thing...) And not for this new bathing suit (although it's pretty exciting when something is both covered in hearts AND accommodates the ample belly.)," she wrote alongside several photos of herself sporting the red one-piece. "No, this is gratitude for YOU."

"It's easy to go down the rabbit hole, yelling about how the internet is mean and false and destroying our social fabric yadda yadda yadda, but this community, right here on the 'gram, has been so consistently loving, kind and connected for such a long time," Dunham continued. "You've generously allowed me to share my tougher moments and my most sweet ones too and, most essentially for me since it is why I am haunting the planet like a ghost who can't read the room, my art. The fact that you've shown me love when I am, in fact, a stranger is a testament to the goodliness of human nature."

She concluded by sharing a quote from actress Taylour Paige: "Remember to put your feet in the grass."

"I just did and it helped, with everything," Dunham wrote. "Then I saw a slug and came back on the deck but you know, points for trying? I'm giving you all points for trying this Monday."

Dunham has been expressing gratitude for many parts of her life lately.

In June, the Generation producer posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Luis Felber, publicly identifying him for the first time after she revealed that she was dating someone new.

"Feliz Cumpleanos Luis 💕" she began in the caption. "When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon."

Lena Dunham boyfriend Credit: Lena Dunham/Instagram

Dunham continued, "Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers."

She then concluded her tribute to the English-Peruvian musician with a quote from the Zombies song, "This Will Be Our Year."

"'The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come,'" Dunham wrote. "Happy Birthday, Lulu."

RELATED VIDEO: Lena Dunham Tackles Body Image By Posting An (Almost) Nude Photo On Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Just days prior, Dunham had tweeted about her new beau, writing: "When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face."