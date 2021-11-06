Lena Dunham Pens Tribute to 16Arlington Designer Federica 'Kikka' Cavenati, Who Died at 28

"Kikka lived to help other women recognise their beauty, and that quality was inherent to her own," the actress wrote in Vogue of her late friend

Lena Dunham is remembering the life and legacy of her friend and late fashion designer Federica "Kikka" Cavenati.

In a moving tribute published on Vogue's website Friday, Dunham described Cavenati's beauty, easy laughter, love of fashion and support of other women.

"Kikka lived to help other women recognise their beauty, and that quality was inherent to her own," Dunham wrote.

Cavenati, co-founder of the London-based label 16Arlington, died at age 28 in October following a short illness, The Guardian reported. While further details were not released, Dunham wrote in her tribute that Cavenati was "not feeling her best" in September and thus unable to attend her wedding to Luis Felber.

"The word 'special' feels insufficient to assign to the forcefield of optimism, passion and kindness that was Kikka, but it is undoubtedly the most direct route to capturing her," her family said in a statement to The Guardian. "That the 16Arlington studio will no longer ring with her wicked laughter and boundless appetite for creativity is a tragic loss to all those lucky enough to know her."

Dunham echoed that sentiment in her essay: "Her laugh — remembering it and celebrating it — has been one of the only ways to make sense of the fact that she passed away nearly three weeks ago. After a short and sudden illness — Kikka was a vibrant and present person who showed up to life with Olympic vigour, and she will not be remembered as sick — we lost Kikka at age 28."

Dunham also wrote about Cavenati's relationship with Capaldo, saying that she is "deeply lucky to have witnessed" their love.

"In Marco, all of Kikka's wishes, dreams and flights of fancy are housed. It's where art and love meet, and that may be the definition of style. At least, it was hers," Dunham wrote.