Lena Dunham Says She's More Productive in a 'Bathing Suit' Than 'Full Hair and Makeup'
Lena Dunham doesn't need a glam squad to do her best work.
The actress, 35, revealed that she is more productive in a swimsuit than when she's dressed up in an Instagram post on Sunday.
"You'd be surprised to know that I am being way more productive in the bathing suit booty pic than in full hair and makeup," she wrote alongside an image of herself in a glammed up look from the Sundance Film Festival virtual press junket and another picture when she was wearing a coral one-piece swimsuit.
While promoting her upcoming film, Sharp Stick, for Sundance, the Girls star selected a Tyler McGillivary floral mini dress and completed the look with makeup by Toby Fleischman and hair by John D.
The Emmy winner also teased her fans, writing, "Hunkered down, trying to bring the people what they don't yet know they want!"
Dunham's celebrity pals flocked to the comment section to show their love for her looks.
Tommy Dorfman, who served as bridesmaid when Dunham married musician Luis Felber in September, simply wrote, "love."
Meanwhile, Juliette Lewis shared, "Haha yes 'what they don't know they want yet!'"