Lena Dunham Models Colorful Bikini Collection — and Shows Off Her Multiple Tattoos — on Instagram

"One piece two piece red piece blue piece," the actress captioned the carousel of pictures following the Fourth of July weekend

Lena Dunham is soaking up the sun!

The actress, 36, showed off her tattoos — and her bathing suit collection — in a carousel of photos posted to Instagram on Tuesday. In the photos, she can be seen in a black one-piece as well as green, lavender and mustard yellow bikinis with minimal accessories.

In the first picture, Dunham paired her black swimsuit with emerald green sandals, a circular wicker purse and gold jewelry.

"One piece two piece red piece blue piece," Dunham captioned the post.

The photos received lots of love from her followers, including from Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith, who commented, "Love u!!!! 🔥❤️."

Model Tara Lynn also showed her support for Dunham in the comments, simply writing, "Queen!!! 🔥😍🥵."

"I wish I had your confidence.. I look at you and think.. beautiful! But then I look at myself and can't help but hide everything.. you are a role model," said another Instagram user.

Dunham has previously been open about how her body has changed throughout the years — and last October, the Girls star called out body shamers on Instagram shortly after her September wedding to musician Luis Felber.

In a lengthy caption, the writer addressed the negative remarks made about her image and weight gain, saying the jokes simply aren't funny.

"Firstly 'did Lena eat the cast of Girls' just isn't a very good joke — I could punch that up for the Tweeter. Secondly, it's ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn — an echo chamber of body shaming. But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness?" she asked at the time.

"Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain," she said, revealing she was suffering from addiction and health issues at the time.

"The pics I'm being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness. In the four years since I've gotten sober and begun my life as someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement," she revealed.

Dunham also said that she decided to speak out in the hopes it could help others.

"I say this for any other person whose appearance has been changed with time, illness or circumstance — it's okay to live in your present body without treating it as transitional," she said. "I am, and I'm really enjoying it. Love you all."

As for the tattoos that she proudly flaunted on Instagram, the Sharp Stick actress revealed in 2017 that she made some new additions to her upper thigh, adding a blooming rose and Kewpie dolls, baby cupid characters that appeared in comic strips in the early 20th century.

"I think it gives me a sense of control and ownership of a body that's often beyond my control," she captioned a photo, which provided a close-up of the rose. The comment was likely a reference to the star's painful and ongoing battle with endometriosis.

Her other tattoos include one of Ferdinand the Bull; Laura Thornhill, the first female skateboarder; and an image of Eloise.