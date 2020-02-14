Lena Dunham Makes Runway Debut During London Fashion Week

Lena Dunham just made her runway debut!

The actress and activist, 33, walked in the 16Arlington show in a gold leaf a-line dress with red trim, a cropped leather jacket with ruching, sheer tights and Mary Jane pumps during London Fashion Week on Friday.

Dunham sported an avant-garde wet hairstyle, fierce dark eyebrows and gradient lipstick look.

16Arlington co-founder Marco Capaldo said the trendy brand — which specializes in sequin and feather-embellished pieces — wants to work with women who are “doing something positive in the world,” according to UK publication Evening Standard.

“For us it’s about working with women who really inspire us on a daily basis, and what sets these girls apart is that they’re all doing something positive in the world and changing it for the better,” Capaldo reportedly said before the show, adding that 16Arlington is committed to casting women of “all different sizes, heights and races.”

He said the Girls creator, writer and star is, “really passionate about fashion but has fun with it – and that’s how we feel about it too.”

RELATED: Lena Dunham Is Beyond Over Your Fashion Criticism

“We always knew that once we were confirmed for the show schedule that she’d be the person we’d ask, and when we did she was so excited,” Capaldo shared.

In August, Dunham attended the London premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood wearing a one-shoulder orange sequined 16Arlington creation, which featured bright feathers and an asymmetrical hemline.

Image zoom Lena Dunham at the UK premiere of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Before the event, Dunham’s stylist approached Capaldo and his co-founder, Kikka Caventati, about designing a red carpet look for the actress. The three bonded right away, and Capaldo and Caventati “were so excited” to collaborate with her.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Reveals She Got Engaged After Jack Antonoff Split, Is Now on a Dating ‘Hiatus’

“I grew up watching Girls, so we were so excited about it,” Cavenati said, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “Lena takes fashion seriously, but has so much fun at the same time, and that’s what we do. We take what we do seriously, but we also have fun with it. We just got on really well.

“She dresses for herself,” adds Capaldo. “We’ve been lucky to work with such powerful women from the beginning – women who are changing the world for a better place and Lena is a prime example of that. She embodies this spirit of power and intelligence. Everything we stand for as a brand, she ticks every box for us.”