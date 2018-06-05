Lena Dunham Speaks Out About Kate Spade's Death After Wearing Her Designs: 'Thank You, Kate'

Nancy Rivera/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Several celebrities and fans have spoken out about the tragic news that fashion icon Kate Spade, 55, reportedly committed suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday morning. Chelsea Clinton, Bethenny Frankel, Lucy Hale and others shared their condolences, while also reminiscing about their own memories of the designer’s eponymous brand, which she sold back in 2007. And one of those stars is Lena Dunham, who was one of the last stars to wear a design from Spade’s newest label Frances Valentine, just last year.

“Kate Spade was more than a designer,” Dunham shared with her Twitter followers. “She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful.”

Dunham attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in N.Y.C. last September wearing the Willow Leather Pom Pom Heels in Snake Black from Frances Valentine, the brand which Spade named after her daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade. The design is still available on the brand’s website for $155.

“Frances Valentine is a new accessory collection founded by Kate Valentine, Andy Spade, Elyce Arons, and Paola Venturi,” a statement read after the brand’s launch in 2016, nearly 10 years after the designer sold her iconic handbag and accessories line, Kate Spade. “The four friends have set out to create a spirited, independent company that people will love to work for and be proud of. Frances Valentine is about modern, beautifully made design for the woman who wants something truly special.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).