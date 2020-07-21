Amazon Shoppers and TikTok Influencers Keep Comparing This $24 Workout Top to Pricier Brands

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

As much as we love getting decked out in high-end celeb-approved leggings and workout gear, there’s nothing quite like snagging a deal on budget-friendly options that stack up to pricier versions. And when it comes to hunting for them, the first place we look to is Amazon, whose savvy shoppers always point us in the right direction.

According to recent reviews, the newest style on their radar is Lemedy’s Sports Bra Tank Top. A quick glance through the pages of rave reviews shows the best-selling sports bra style has frequently been compared to more expensive brands. Aside from Amazon, TikTok influencers have been raving about the best-selling style in their videos.

“I’ve been trying to find the best Lululemon dupes and this is it,” one shopper said. “It fits better than anything else I own, it has a built in sports bra ‘shelf’ and is padded so the girls are nice and supported. I’m ordering in every color! Seriously, buy this.”

Since it’s made with a longline fit and removable cups, the best-selling bra top offers a supportive feel and ample coverage — it can be worn with high-waisted leggings, with shorts, or as a basic tank top for a casual outside-the-gym outfit. What’s more, it features adjustable straps, so you can customize it depending on your workouts. Between the rave reviews and 4.6-star rating, the versatile tank has quickly become a favorite among shoppers.

“I really love this yoga sports bra top. I initially ordered it to be worn with yoga but it’s so cute and so comfortable that I am able to wear it for a crop top,” another reviewer added. “It’s not like most sports bras where you want to tear it off as soon as you get home from the gym. This one actually feels so soft and comfortable that I forgot that I was wearing one.”

Right now, you can head to Amazon to get the best-selling sports bra tank shoppers are swearing is a “total Lululemon dupe” in 11 colors, all of which are under $25.

