Instagram Found a $10 Dupe for This Insanely Popular, Influencer-Loved Pearl Headband

Image zoom Blair Eadie/Instagram

Spotted on social media: Blair Waldorf’s iconic headband is back in style. Wasn’t it only years ago that this hair accessory seemed to mysteriously disappear from our wardrobes?

Trends come and go, but some of the very best find their way back into the spotlight — which is the case for the chunky, velvet pearl headband. When she’s not rocking a tiara, Kate Middleton has proven she loves to accessorize with the chic headwear, and celebs like Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, and Chrissy Teigen are fans of the statement headband, too.

Whether you’re a lover or hater of the hair accessory, the nostalgic Gossip Girl-era trend has seemingly been revived, and has no means of going anywhere anytime soon. Of all the pearl headbands available online, one of the most iconic ones comes from Lele Sadoughi. Made popular by influencers like Atlantic-Pacific blogger Blair Eadie, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton, Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie Hunter McGrady, and former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Dorothy Wang, the signature Lele Sadoughi pearl headband has become a must-have accessory.

Sadoughi, who is the woman behind J.Crew’s first jewelry line, launched her own brand in 2012 with a collection of maximalist jewelry that combined her love of abstract shapes with feminine, floral detailing and tonal hues with bright pops of color. Her jewelry designs have been worn by Hollywood A-listers like Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Palermo, and Serena Williams. And her adorable statement headbands have clearly made their own statement on social media (just search #leleheadbands to see for yourself).

Like most other designer trends, a signature Lele Sadoughi headband does not come cheap — one headband is upwards of $150. But for those looking to get in on the trend with a more budget-friendly option, we have some great news: Instagram found the perfect lookalike — and it’s only $10 for two on Amazon. The velvet, faux pearl headbands from WILLBOND look nearly identical and have that same vintage-elegant style of Sadoughi’s for a fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re headed to a wedding, to class, or to eat lunch on the steps of The Met a la Blair Waldorf (you know, the usual), these super affordable (and chic!) hard-shell headbands are the perfect accessory to dress up your look. You can snag a pack of the pearl-embellished headbands in black and navy, double navy, or double pink. The retail giant also sells other packs of knotted pearl headbands — all under $15!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! WILLBOND 2 Pieces Twisted Faux Pearl Headband, $9.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! WILLBOND 3 Pieces Pearls Headband Wide Hair Hoop Velvet Pearls Headband, $12.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Yeaplike 3 Pack Velvet Wide Headbands, $14.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Velscrun Knotted Headband for Women, $14.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! LYDZTION Headbands for Women Pearl Headbands, $8.99; amazon.com