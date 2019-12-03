The Leopard Midi Skirt Trend Just Became Way More Affordable, Thanks to Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale

Image zoom

We’re thrilled to report that the leopard print trend is alive and well. Last month, Amazon even went so far as to launch an entire shop devoted to the look. But the revival of the early 2000s staple began last spring and summer in the form of satin, mid-length skirts sporting the print. After being worn by everyone from fashion bloggers to Selena Gomez to actress Laura Harrier, it’s safe to say the leopard midi skirt is here to stay — it even has its own Instagram account. Now, you can shop the look for an affordable price as part of Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale.

The Satin Midi Skirt by Leith looks almost identical the Réalisation Par Naomi skirt seen on Harrier, but lucky for us, it’s just a fraction of the price. While the Naomi costs a cool $180, Leith’s is currently marked down to just $27, half off its original price of $55. Coming from a retailer as reliable as Nordstrom, you know it’s the real deal.

Not only is Leith’s midi skirt ridiculously on-trend, but reviewers say its wide waistband sets it apart as more comfortable and flattering than other slip skirts. “The waistband is wide, accommodating of a pooch and comfortable, especially compared to so many pull-on skirts that seem to be made for curvy bodies with smaller waists,” wrote user WoodlandChic. Plus, its pull-on style makes this skirt a far more convenient wear than those with a typical side zipper.

Buy It! Leith Satin Midi Skirt, $27.49 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Available in sizes XS through XL, the Leith Satin Midi Skirt offers the perfect opportunity for everyone to give this fashion-savvy trend a whirl, even on a budget. With Nordstrom’s guarantee of free shipping and returns, you truly can’t go wrong. If you want to buy it for the sale price, be sure to order yours by the end of Cyber Monday, December 2.

