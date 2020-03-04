The Internet’s Most-Loved Dress Is Back — and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom

Nordstrom is a treasure trove of amazing fashion, and many of its pieces develop a following that just doesn’t die down. Vince Camuto’s Gigietta Boots, which earned a top spot on LIKEtoKNOW.it’s 2019 roundup of most-loved products, are one such example. Take a scroll through your Instagram feed, and you’d be hard-pressed not to see these adorable booties pop up at least once. The same can be said about Leith’s Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress that skyrocketed to cult status last year — and we’re very certain it will maintain its reign in 2020, too.

What really causes a fashion find to reach cult status? We think it’s deep within its DNA, whether it’s stylish comfort or an inherently simple design that lends itself well to any type of outfit. And both design elements hold particularly true to Leith’s mini dress — or at least that’s what the more than 2,200 five-star Nordstrom reviews reveal about it.

“This dress is so versatile. The cut and ruched design are flattering and the dress can be very sexy depending on the shoes or accessories,” one customer writes. “I have the dress in black, gray, pink, white, and the long-sleeved burnt orange.”

And she’s not the only one buying it in multiples. Many shoppers note that they love the mini so much, they’ve added various colors to their lineup.

The top-rated dress typically retails for $56, a steal when you think about the plethora of ways you can wear it (like with chunky white sneakers if you want to channel Kendall Jenner, or with tall black boots for a great transitional-season look). Right now, however, it rings in at an even more affordable $39.90. Now’s the best time to stock up on this Internet-loved basic and get a head start on your spring shopping.

Scoop up the top-rated Nordstrom dress below and see what the hype is about for yourself.

