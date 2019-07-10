These Leggings Are Already Marked Way Down on Amazon Before Prime Day

You’ll want them all in your closet — and you’ll be able to afford it, too

By Alex Warner
July 10, 2019 04:30 PM
Amazon

If you’ve never shopped for leggings on Amazon before, get your credit cards ready! The retail giant has a huge selection of every possible style you could need — from adorable high-waisted yoga leggings to super soft casual leggings, there’s pretty much any pair your heart desires. 

And, in case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away — which means we can expect tons of amazing discounts across the site (including on leggings). The massive 48-hour sale kicks off July 15 and 16, but if you’re too excited to wait — or are in desperate need of leggings right this very minute — there are already tons of great deals, which you can get at your door in two days if you’re a Prime member

Right now, you can snag these high-waisted yoga leggings that come in four fun colors for 35 percent off and these cute seafoam-green mesh leggings with secret pockets for only $40. Scroll down to shop more you can score huge savings on ahead of Prime Day — and be sure to check back because we’re keeping tabs on all the leggings that get marked down during the 48-hour sale window. 

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt High-Rise Full Length Yoga Legging, $19.80 (orig. $22); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt High-Rise Capri Yoga Legging, $18 (orig. $20) amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Brand Core 10 Women’s Icon Series ‘Ballerina’ Yoga Mesh Leggings, $40.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Brand Core 10 Women’s High Waist Yoga Lattice 7/8 Crop Legging, $35.10 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Brand Core 10 Women’s ‘Icon Series’ The Ballerina Yoga Legging, $40.50 (orig. $62.27); amazon.com

