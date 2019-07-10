These Leggings Are Already Marked Way Down on Amazon Before Prime Day

Image zoom Amazon

If you’ve never shopped for leggings on Amazon before, get your credit cards ready! The retail giant has a huge selection of every possible style you could need — from adorable high-waisted yoga leggings to super soft casual leggings, there’s pretty much any pair your heart desires.

And, in case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away — which means we can expect tons of amazing discounts across the site (including on leggings). The massive 48-hour sale kicks off July 15 and 16, but if you’re too excited to wait — or are in desperate need of leggings right this very minute — there are already tons of great deals, which you can get at your door in two days if you’re a Prime member.

Right now, you can snag these high-waisted yoga leggings that come in four fun colors for 35 percent off and these cute seafoam-green mesh leggings with secret pockets for only $40. Scroll down to shop more you can score huge savings on ahead of Prime Day — and be sure to check back because we’re keeping tabs on all the leggings that get marked down during the 48-hour sale window.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt High-Rise Full Length Yoga Legging, $19.80 (orig. $22); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt High-Rise Capri Yoga Legging, $18 (orig. $20) amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Brand Core 10 Women’s Icon Series ‘Ballerina’ Yoga Mesh Leggings, $40.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Brand Core 10 Women’s High Waist Yoga Lattice 7/8 Crop Legging, $35.10 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Brand Core 10 Women’s ‘Icon Series’ The Ballerina Yoga Legging, $40.50 (orig. $62.27); amazon.com