These Best-Selling Joggers Are So Soft, Amazon Shoppers Say They're ‘Like Butter’

Image zoom

While our go-to leggings will forever hold a special place in our hearts (and an essential spot in our cozy outfit rotations), there are times when pulling on a pair of loose-fitting sweatpants just sounds much more appealing. Thankfully, we’re living in an era that has not only transformed the acceptance of wearing athleisure out and about, but also given us tons of fashionable options to do so. And If you consider yourself a fan of the modern look of a jogger pant, Amazon has you covered.

From the brand behind the high-waisted leggings with more than 10,000 perfect reviews, Legging Depot’s Jogger Sweatpants have gained a following of their own—and for good reason. The super cozy sweats are perfect for still looking pulled together while you’re relaxing around the house, hitting the gym, or running errands, thanks to their chic cropped silhouette.

RELATED: These $20 Joggers Look So Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are

Like many other Amazon faves, shoppers have already done the legwork by leaving detailed reviews that point us in the right direction toward these best-sellers. Consider it a north star of cute athleisure wear, if you will. In a post titled “Best joggers ever,” one shopper writes, “This is the first Amazon review I’ve ever written because I simply love these joggers so much! They are so soft, comfy, stretchy, and feel like butter!”

Made with a polyester and spandex fabric blend, the joggers are designed to move with you and feature a drawstring elastic waistband for added comfort. Plus, they have pockets (a detail that gives them a one-up over many pairs of leggings). What’s more, the best-selling sweats are available in more than 80 different solid colors and patterns, so it’s no wonder shoppers keep going back to add more styles to their carts.

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Love How Comfortable and Flattering These Super Soft Joggers Are — And They’re Less Than $20

In the more than 1,800 five-star reviews left for the trendy joggers, shoppers seem to be overwhelmed by just how comfortable and versatile they are. “I am obsessed. I don’t wear lounge clothes often and honestly, I don’t like leggings usually, but these joggers are a game-changer,” said a reviewer. “They can certainly be dressed up with a denim jacket and some sneakers to be worn out and about and might just be my all time favorite Amazon purchase ever! Seriously… cinched ankles, drawstring elastic high-waist, soooo soft, magically lightweight but also warm if you’re cold. PERFECTION.”

You heard it here first, folks. Head to Amazon to take your pick from over 80 styles of these game-changing joggers, all for under $14.

Image zoom

Buy It! Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants, $9.99–$13.49; amazon.com