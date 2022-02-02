Nearly 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given These $20 Joggers That Look Like Jeans a Perfect Rating
During the first year of the pandemic, your denim drawer probably sat untouched. Tight jeans just weren't necessary for days spent isolating at home. Since then, you've probably dug out your stretchiest pairs a time or two, but you might still prefer wearing lounge pants on the regular. The perfect medium? Sweatpants that look like jeans.
Jean sweatpants offer the best of both worlds: extreme comfort and casual style. If you've ever wished you could look like you put effort into your outfit while still experiencing the unrestrictive bliss of sweatpants, you've finally found your ideal bottoms — and a $20 pair on Amazon has won over nearly 13,000 shoppers.
The Leggings Depot High Waist Jogger has over 12,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, and customers rave about them in their reviews, calling them "buttery soft" and "so comfortable." The high-waisted, loose-fitting pants include a "functional drawstring" and pockets in both the front and back. But best of all, the indigo color creates the illusion of a lightweight denim, even though the joggers are made of a soft knit material.
Buy It! Leggings Depot High Waist Jogger in Indigo, $19.99; amazon.com
"I can honestly say that these are my favorite joggers ever," one shopper wrote. "I'm going to order more in different colors and prints, and I won't break the bank [by] doing so. The fit is great: not tight, not baggy. The fabric is thin, buttery soft, and washes well (the pants kept their shape after a few washes). The waistband is very elastic and the drawstring is easily removable if that's your preference."
"Love love love these joggers!" another said. "They're very soft [with a] slight stretch to the material, medium thickness, [and are] not lined or thick like sweatpants. The waist is high but not so high [that] they're uncomfortable, and they stay put and don't rise up."
So, if you snag these sweatpants that look like jeans for just $20 on Amazon, not only can you enjoy the comfy bottoms on your own, but you can relish in fooling everyone you see, too. Don't worry — your secret's safe.
