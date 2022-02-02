Nearly 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given These $20 Joggers That Look Like Jeans a Perfect Rating

"I can honestly say that these are my favorite joggers ever," one shopper wrote. "I'm going to order more in different colors and prints, and I won't break the bank [by] doing so. The fit is great: not tight, not baggy. The fabric is thin, buttery soft, and washes well (the pants kept their shape after a few washes). The waistband is very elastic and the drawstring is easily removable if that's your preference."