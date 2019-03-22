Amazon Customers Are Replacing Their Entire Wardrobes for These $11 High-Waisted Leggings

Image zoom Leggings Depot/Amazon

Every so often, a piece of clothing makes its way into our closets that we can’t believe we never had before — first, it was the Orolay coat, then it was Tempt Me’s flattering one-piece swimsuit. And now, it’s a pair of super soft leggings that Amazon customers swear they are replacing their entire wardrobes with.

Enter: Leggings Depot, the brand behind a pair of $11 high-waisted leggings that has amassed over 11,000+ positive reviews on Amazon — and it’s easy to see why. Made from a mix of polyester and spandex, the buttery-soft fabric provides the ultimate comfort for any occasion. The fabric stretches in every direction, allowing you to move freely without restriction, and is thick enough to stay opaque so you’ll never have to worry they’ll turn see-through, making them ideal for yoga class.

Image zoom Leggings Depot/Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings – Soft & Slim, $7.99–$12.99; amazon.com

Plus, these high-waisted leggings come in 43 different fun colors, so you can match them with any outfit imaginable. There are classic colors like black, gray, and white, and even some fun springy shades like coral, pastel yellow, lavender, and mint green. Prices vary a couple of dollars higher or lower depending on the style you choose, but they’re still super cheap for a pair of leggings.

Even shoppers who don’t believe leggings are pants have been converted to leggings lovers all thanks to this one pair. “Leggings aren’t really pants. But these non-pants were perfect! So much so, I will be replacing my ENTIRE wardrobe. There has not been a single con or downside to these beautiful butt covers,” one reviewer wrote.

It’s rare to find a single product that’s so highly-recommended, so when we do, we know it has got to be good. In case you need more of a reason to buy these leggings, just read this one review: “I don’t know what kind of black magic sorcery they used to make these leggings so damn comfortable and NOT see through. So buttery soft, warm, and flattering. Once I tried on my first pair and realized they’re this amazing, I ordered a second pair because ‘mom life’ and I live in leggings. If you’re debating whether or not to order these, do it.”

Image zoom Leggings Depot/Amazon

