Shop

These 'Super Smooth and Soft' High-Waisted Biker Shorts Are Up to 49% Off at Amazon

They come in over 30 colors and have convenient side pockets
By Eden Lichterman
June 28, 2021 10:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If leggings are your loungewear of choice during the colder months, it only makes sense to add a pair of bike shorts to your summer wardrobe. They'll give you the same body-hugging look and comfortable feel, just with a shorter hemline to keep you cool on hot, sunny days. Luckily, these high-waisted biker shorts with nearly 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon are up to 49 percent off now. 

The popular shorts come in four different lengths - two, five, eight, or 10 inches - and over 30 colors and patterns. Each version has a high waistband and convenient side pockets. They're made from a "super smooth and soft" material, according to shoppers, that's breathable but not see-through. 

You can wear biker shorts for everything from intense workouts to casual days running errands to an evening out with friends. Pair them with a sports bra or an athletic top to exercise, change into an oversized tee and sneakers for a daytime look, or dress them up with an oversized blazer, a lacy tank top, and heeled sandals. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot 8-inch High-Waisted Biker Shorts, $8.19 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

"These shorts are super soft, do not ride up, and have side pockets (I can even put a 16-ounce water bottle in one pocket and my phone in the other and they stay put and don't stretch out or sag)," one reviewer wrote. "Fit is spot on. I have been on a mission to find good shorts like this for some time. The value is unmatched."

A second person added, "I love these bike shorts. This is the third pair I've purchased, and everything about them is great: the fit, the position of the side pockets, the length."

Before the sale ends, be sure to grab a pair for as little as $8. You'll be thanking yourself when you start reaching for these biker shorts more than any other warm-weather bottoms in your closet. Shop more colors and lengths on Amazon, below. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot 8-inch High-Waisted Biker Shorts, $8.11 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot 5-inch High-Waisted Biker Shorts, $14.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot 10-inch High-Waisted Biker Shorts, $12.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com