These 'Super Smooth and Soft' High-Waisted Biker Shorts Are Up to 49% Off at Amazon
If leggings are your loungewear of choice during the colder months, it only makes sense to add a pair of bike shorts to your summer wardrobe. They'll give you the same body-hugging look and comfortable feel, just with a shorter hemline to keep you cool on hot, sunny days. Luckily, these high-waisted biker shorts with nearly 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon are up to 49 percent off now.
You can wear biker shorts for everything from intense workouts to casual days running errands to an evening out with friends. Pair them with a sports bra or an athletic top to exercise, change into an oversized tee and sneakers for a daytime look, or dress them up with an oversized blazer, a lacy tank top, and heeled sandals.
Buy It! Leggings Depot 8-inch High-Waisted Biker Shorts, $8.19 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
"These shorts are super soft, do not ride up, and have side pockets (I can even put a 16-ounce water bottle in one pocket and my phone in the other and they stay put and don't stretch out or sag)," one reviewer wrote. "Fit is spot on. I have been on a mission to find good shorts like this for some time. The value is unmatched."
A second person added, "I love these bike shorts. This is the third pair I've purchased, and everything about them is great: the fit, the position of the side pockets, the length."
Before the sale ends, be sure to grab a pair for as little as $8. You'll be thanking yourself when you start reaching for these biker shorts more than any other warm-weather bottoms in your closet. Shop more colors and lengths on Amazon, below.
Buy It! Leggings Depot 8-inch High-Waisted Biker Shorts, $8.11 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Leggings Depot 5-inch High-Waisted Biker Shorts, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Leggings Depot 10-inch High-Waisted Biker Shorts, $12.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- These 'Super Smooth and Soft' High-Waisted Biker Shorts Are Up to 49% Off at Amazon
- The Travel-Friendly Dog Crate with a 25,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock
- Target's Latest Home Collaboration Is Bohemian Inspired - and Most Pieces are Under $30
- Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, and Kylie Jenner Love This Maxi Dress - and We Found a $28 Lookalike on Amazon