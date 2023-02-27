LeBron James Leaves Flirty Comment on Wife Savannah's Sexy Instagram Pic: 'Get Your Ass Home Now'

Lebron James is missing his wife — and isn't afraid for the world to know!

After the NBA star's longtime love Savannah James posted a stunning series of photos rocking a jaw-dropping Dolce & Gabbana look on Saturday, Lebron left his wife of nine years a flirty comment.

Her ensemble featured a one-piece lace bodysuit under a black satin-finish puffy coat zipped halfway. Savannah, 36, paired the look with calf-high black lace-up boots, two diamond necklaces, diamond stud earrings and a small black tote. She wore her golden locks straight down her back, smoky eye makeup and a dramatic red lip.

Savannah, who was in Milan attending Dolce & Gabbana's show during the Italian city's Fashion Week, captioned her post, "What Lil Kim say?!? 🖤😉"

"Ok now you just showing out!!" Lebron, 38, wrote in the comments of his wife's photo carousel, followed by eight fire emojis.

"Get your ass home now and get what you can't get in Europe! 😜😈," he added cheekily.

LeBron James' Instagram comment. Savannah Brinson/Instagram

Lebron's entrepreneurial wife frequently shares photos of her stylish looks to her 2.1 million Instagram followers. Prior to sharing her sexy Dolce & Gabbana look, Savannah posted another fashion-forward ensemble last week that she wore to the Gucci runway show, also at Milan Fashion Week.

"Draped in @gucci for women's F/W 2023," she wrote alongside photos of her wearing a gray suit with beaded embroidery on the pants. She also rocked a light-blue button-up shirt under the gray blazer, with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

Savannah has been by Lebron's side since high school. The couple, who hails from Akron, Ohio, got married in 2013 and have three children together: sons LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 18, and Bryce Maximus, 15, plus daughter Zhuri Nova, 8.

Earlier this month, Savannah celebrated her husband becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer — surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. She gathered with friends and family on the court at Crypto.com Arena as soon as he hit that record-breaking shot.

The mom of three also prepared a sweet congratulatory video for LeBron, which said, "I am so proud of you. I witness day in and day out the hard work, the sacrifice and the professionalism that you put into this game every day."

She added, "I know that this was not something you set out to do, but you've done it and you should congratulate yourself, you should celebrate yourself. You deserve all the respect. It couldn't be happening to a better, more dedicated person. I love you."

LeBron has praised Savannah multiple times over the years, too, both in interviews and on social media. As he told Harper's Bazaar in 2010, "A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances."

"And she's that. She's got my back and I love her for that," the athlete added.

In September 2022, LeBron celebrated nine years of his supportive marriage by sharing a glamorous photo of himself and Savannah from a Vanity Fair shoot.

He captioned the Instagram Story, "Queen," and added, "P.S. YOU SO DAMN SEXY! WOW," along with heart and drooling-face emojis.