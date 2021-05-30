This ‘Life-Changing’ Accessory Has Sneakily Been Taking Over Hollywood for Years

The Bandolier is two for one — a phone case and a wallet — with a simple concept that’ll massively improve the way you carry your valuables. The sleek case, made from a durable pebbled leather, features a snap closure pocket on the back to hold your cards, identification, and cash. But what makes this wallet phone case all the more impressive is this: It comes with an adjustable, detachable leather strap that converts it into a crossbody wallet phone case. That means you can sling it over either shoulder or across your chest for even easier access to your phone and money.