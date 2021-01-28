The Leani knit sweater has a slouchy design that's not quite oversized nor tight-fitting. It has a wide V neck that can be pulled down for an off-the-shoulder look that pairs well with a lace bralette, and it's made from 100 percent acrylic that's soft to wear and safe to iron and machine wash on gentle. But the one element of the sweater that has Amazon shoppers buying more is the distressed detailing on the hem that's feminine, sexy, and edgy all in one piece.