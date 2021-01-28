Shop

Over 1,800 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with the Distressed Detailing of This Knit Sweater

“I love it so much, I ordered three more”
By Lily Gray
January 27, 2021 07:00 PM
By now, you probably own an extensive collection of loungewear. While the pandemic has certainly changed how we dress (remember skinny jeans?), there should still be room in your closet for comfortable and stylish clothing on the off chance you go outside. 

If you're looking for a cozy yet versatile garment, you can't go wrong with a loose-fitting sweater. This knit sweater from Amazon will keep you comfy while you work from home, and it's cute enough for a romantic date night thanks to one eye-catching detail. 

The Leani knit sweater has a slouchy design that's not quite oversized nor tight-fitting. It has a wide V neck that can be pulled down for an off-the-shoulder look that pairs well with a lace bralette, and it's made from 100 percent acrylic that's soft to wear and safe to iron and machine wash on gentle. But the one element of the sweater that has Amazon shoppers buying more is the distressed detailing on the hem that's feminine, sexy, and edgy all in one piece.

Buy It! Leani Loose Knitted Sweater, $24.99-$31.99; amazon.com

Since it's not too oversized, it can easily fit under a denim jacket or puffer coat, or you can wear it alone with your favorite leggings. Many shoppers say it's true to size, but they also suggest sizing up if you're looking for a slouchier fit. So whether you're looking for your next WFH staple or a go-to grocery-run top, this sweater can be paired with just about anything. 

One shopper wrote, "I'm always looking for a good distressed sweater and this one doesn't disappoint. It's soft, fits just right, and not too oversized."

"I love everything about this sweater," another shopper wrote. "The style is so trendy and there are so many nice colors to choose from. It's very comfortable and well made. I want one in every color. I would definitely recommend this sweater!"

Shop the distressed sweater shoppers love today — some colors are even on sale.

