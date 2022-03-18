Leah Remini Hilariously Shares Why BFF Jennifer Lopez Is 'So Annoying' During Pool Day

In a video posted to Remini’s TikTok on Wednesday, the King of Queens alum jokingly told followers why bestie Jennifer Lopez annoys her

Leah Remini may have unconditional love for bestie Jennifer Lopez, but that's not to say she doesn't have a few gripes with the iconic performer!

In a hilarious video posted to Remini's TikTok on Wednesday, the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath host, 51, jokingly shared why she thinks Lopez, 52, is "so annoying."

"Jen had asked me to meet her by the pool, right?" the King of Queens alum began, turning the camera to herself to show viewers her poolside look, in which she's donning a baseball cap and makeup-free face. "Here's me — normal. Look at this one! Head wrap! Jewelry! Can you be ugly once? Just be normal once?!"

"You're such a jerk-off!" Remini continued, while she jokingly tackles the "Let's Get Loud" singer as they both burst into laughter.

Although Remini had just shared the clip to TikTok yesterday, it's hard to tell that the video itself is actually from 2014 — mostly because both Remini and Lopez haven't aged even the slightest over the past eight years.

The two A-listers have been friends for over a decade thanks to Marc Anthony, Remini's longtime friend and Lopez's now ex-husband.

While promoting their 2018 romantic comedy, Second Act, Remini told Entertainment Tonight the two crossed paths when she and husband Angelo Pagan attended Anthony's film premiere when he and the American Idol judge started dating — and that Anthony wanted Remini and Lopez to meet.

"So, we went to the premiere hoping she was gonna be ugly in real life," Remini joked. "And then, when I was approaching her, I was like, 'I hope it's the lighting. Maybe she just looks good in here,' and as I got closer I was like, 'Oh damn, there's a lot of light right here and she looks really pretty."

"I even said that! I said, 'Goddamnit, why the f– why are you so f–ing pretty?' And she laughed," the Saved by the Bell alum continued. "[Then] I was like, 'Ugh, I hope she's dumb, ya know? I was like, 'She could be dumb!' I wanted to find something and I didn't."