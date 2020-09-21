RHONY's Leah McSweeney Reveals She Got a Nose Job: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'

The Real Housewives of New York City star addressed her plastic surgery after fans wondered why she had bruises around her nose

Leah McSweeney is keeping it real.

When fans started asking the Real Housewives of New York City star about some black and blue bruises on her face, she revealed on Instagram Stories on Sunday that she recently had plastic surgery on her nose, saying she's "not trying to hide anything."

"People are [messaging] me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes, asking me if I got a nose job, asking me if I got beat up. I am not trying to hide anything from anybody," McSweeney said, showing off her bruises and bandages. "I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty and I could not be happier."

The Bravo star, 38, made the decision to go under the knife because she had "been wanting [a nose job] for so freaking long."

Image zoom Leah McSweeney Charles Sykes/Bravo

"Now I can also breathe, which is great. And I love my doctor. He's a great guy. He's an amazing doctor. His name is Dr. Daniel Maman," McSweeney said.

The star promises that she'll always be honest with her followers and never planned to pretended that her slimmed nose was the result of makeup. "I'm just never going to be one of those bitches that pretends like it's not work, it's contour makeup," she said. "Because that's f---ing weird."

McSweeney has never been afraid to be candid about her life, whether addressing her bipolar disorder or her relationship with alcohol.

"Me and alcohol have a very weird relationship," she said, explaining that she struggled with moderation during the season premiere of Real Housewives of New York City. "I am someone who actually enjoys like, completely like, going crazy."

In June, McSweeney celebrated 90 days sober and shared a photo on Instagram of her sobriety pin.