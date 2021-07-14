RHONY's Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams Get Tiny Tattoos to Honor Their Grandmothers

The women opened up about their recent losses on Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City

Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams are paying homage to their late grandmothers in a very special way.

On this week's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City at a dinner party during their trip to Salem, Massachusetts, Williams tells her costars that her grandmother passed away.

After sharing an emotional moment with Ramona Singer, the reality star makes a spontaneous decision to honor her grandmother with some new ink from an in-house tattoo artist whose studio was set up in the back of the restaurant.

"You're very emotional tonight. Maybe this is not the right time to do it," Singer tells Williams.

"This is so crazy, but it feels so right and I don't want to wait," the broadcaster says in a confessional, after telling her costars she wants to get her grandmother's name "Katie" tattooed in white ink on her inner wrist. "I don't want to wait to honor my grandmother. I don't want to wait to memorialize her in this special way. I just know this is the moment."

While Sonja Morgan explains why she doesn't like the idea of getting something permanent on her body, Williams and McSweeney (whose grandmother also passed away recently) get their tattoos.

"Are you sure you want to do this?" Singer asks. To which Williams replies: "No, Ramona! I'm not sure."

"Ramona, if you're not going to be supportive, get out!" McSweeney quips, while getting the name "Marie" inked in tiny cursive font on her hand.

"Thank you. I really really appreciate it," McSweeney tells the tattoo artist. "I really love it. This is like my most special tattoo now that I have."

Williams, meanwhile, isn't quite as calm. "I like to think that I have a high tolerance for pain, but this s--- is next level. It hurt like a b----," she says in a confessional.

Ultimately, it was worth it: "I got Katie with me everyday, and I love her," Williams says.