Lea Michele Shows Off New Diamond Wedding Band on Tropical Honeymoon with Husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele is loving married life.

The actress, 32, wed her boyfriend of two years, Zandy Reich, the president of AYR clothing company, on March 9 in an intimate ceremony in California. The two are currently on their tropical honeymoon — and Michele can’t stop staring at her new bling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“That wife life,” she wrote alongside the video showing off her sparkly wedding band and engagement ring during a walk on the beach. She also shared a snap of she and Reich raising a glass, toasting on the beach.

Lea Michele/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Both Michele and Reich got their wedding bands from XIV Karats, but chose slightly different styles. “I went with classic gold,” Reich told PEOPLE, while Michele opted for simple diamonds and a thin gold band underneath to honor Jewish tradition. “I didn’t want to take attention away from the beautiful (engagement) ring Zandy created for me,” she said.

KT Merry

RELATED: The Most Stunning Photos from Lea Michele’s Wedding to Zandy Reich

Reich proposed to Michele in April 2018 with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

RELATED: Lea Michele’s Breathtaking Custom Monique Lhuillier Wedding Dress: All the Details

For the big day Michele chose a custom Monique Lhuillier wedding gown that had a traditional princess-style silhouette.

“My dress is very classic, which was very important to me,” Michele told PEOPLE. “It’s important to [Zandy and me] that we look back on our photos, and that they’re classic. I wanted to stay away from a lot of current trends.”

KT Merry

She got ready in a white silk Helena Quinn robe (which you can snag for 15% off with the code HQxPEOPLE) while her mother, Edith Sarfati, wore a matching style in rose gold.

After the ceremony, she switched dresses and slipped into a lace mini dress, also by Monique Lhuillier.

KT Merry

“For the dancing dress after the reception, Monique Lhuillier made this amazing dress for me,” Michele said. “From her new collection she has this very sexy, black mini dress with long sleeves, and she [made] it special for me, in white.”

While their honeymoon may be winding down, the couple is most excited about what’s to come. “The best days of all will be what we get to do with each other for the rest of our lives,” Michele said. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”