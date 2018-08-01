Lea Michele Chose the First Wedding Dress She Tried on: 'I Was One of the Easiest Brides'

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Lea Michele has been engaged to her fiancé Zandy Reich for only three months, but the star’s wedding planning is already well underway.

The singer and actress, 31, said ‘yes,’ to Reich’s romantic proposal back in April, which she revealed in an Instagram photo that shows off her dazzling diamond sparkler. And now, Michele has shared with PeopleStyle that she’s already found the wedding dress of her dreams.

“I saw a photo, it was the first one I tried on and it was the one that I picked,” Michelle told PeopleStyle during an interview for her new partnership with Olly Vitamins. “I’m a very decisive person so they said I was one of the easiest brides that they have ever dealt with.”

Michele shared that she had picked out her dress on the same day as her star-studded engagement party. “My incredible parents celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary Friday,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her parents.“I picked out my wedding dress that today and today is our engagement party. And I look up to you both so much and we love you both more than you know.”

As for her 4-carat elongated radiant cut ring that Reich designed alongside Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas, Michele tells PeopleStyle that while the style was all his doing, he had an idea of what she’d want.

“He really took care of everything himself. I think he knows me well enough but I give him all of the credit, and obviously the designer, but he really surprised me and did an amazing job,” she says.