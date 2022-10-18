Lea Michele Declares 'Bangs Are Back' with New Hairstyle, Jokes Her Husband Told Her Not to Cut Them

Funny Girl star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, wed in March 2019

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on October 18, 2022 01:03 PM
Lea Michele Golden Heart Awards
Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lea Michele makes her own beauty rules.

In a new TikTok shared on Monday, the Funny Girl star revealed her new set of curtain bangs — a hairstyle that her husband, Zandy Reich, may not 100% stand behind.

For the big debut, the 36-year-old actress put her TikTok skills to the test with a fun transition video set to Taylor Swift's "I Did Something Bad."

In the before shot, Michele tousled her fringe-free curly locks while giving the camera a sultry stare. After swiping her hands back and forth to the song's beat, the clip seamlessly cut to Michele posing with her new hairstyle — an updo framed with tendrils.

"When your husband tells you not to cut bangs," Michele wrote in the video.

Yet in the caption, she officially declared the comeback of the style, writing, "bangs are back."

If Michele's look seemed familiar, fans of the Emmy-nominee couldn't help but compare the bangs to the wispy fringe she donned during her days as Rachel Berry on the hit musical comedy-drama Glee.

"BERRY BANGS ARE BACK WHATTT," commented one user while another marked the moment as the birth of "Rachel Berry 3.0."

The Brunette Ambition author also rocked her chic updo at the God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York on Monday, where she dazzled in a Michael Kors gold cutout dress on the red carpet and performed on stage with a rendition of "People" from the 1963 musical film.

Lea Michele attends the Golden Heart Awards 2022 Benefiting God's Love We Deliver at The Glasshouse
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Michele and Reich may not agree on their style choices, but the two are definitely in love.

What started out as a friendship turned into a relationship that links back to 2017. "They've been friends for a long time, a few years," a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time of the couple's official status. "Things turned romantic recently and they're dating now."

Reich, who is the president of AYR clothing brand, proposed to Michele in 2018 and in March 2019, the twosome said "I do" during an intimate ceremony in North Carolina.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the couple then told PEOPLE of their nuptials. "And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

For the romantic milestone, Michele donned a custom Monique Lhuillier bridal gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, a hand-tufted skirt and lace cathedral-length veil topping her chignon bun.

At the time, the Scream Queens actress told PEOPLE that designing a "classic" ensemble was important for herself and Reich, who wore a traditional navy tuxedo.

One year later, they welcomed their now-2-year-old-son Ever Leo.

"Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," a source confirmed to PEOPLE of the couple's exciting news. "He's been an easy baby so far."

