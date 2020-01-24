Lea Michele Broke Down Her $200 Clean Beauty Routine

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Lea Michele is challenging herself do things differently in 2020. The star took to her Instagram Stories to talk about one of her very important New Year’s resolutions: swapping out as many products in her home as possible for non-toxic ones. If you, too, have vowed to do better this year (for your own health and for Mother Earth), then you’ll want to take a look at some of the clean essentials she called out in her most recent Wednesday Wellness series.

Michele knows this isn’t an easy undertaking, so she decided to kick off this long (but worthwhile) transition by giving her beauty shelf a revamp. “Because this goal is a bit more challenging than it seems, I decided to just start with the basics,” she wrote, explaining that these “basics” include face wash, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, body lotion, and feminine products.

Image zoom Lea Michele/Instagram

Buy It! Rahua Classic Shampoo, $34; amazon.com; Rahua Voluminous Conditioner, $36; amazon.com; Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash, $28; nordstrom.com; amazon.com

First up on Michele’s clean beauty list was the Rahua Classic Shampoo and Voluminous Conditioner. These organic, sulfate-free haircare products are made with sustainably sourced ingredients like Rahua oil and Ungurahua omega 9 that work to protect and promote hair growth while adding all-over moisture and shine. Added bonus: Kourtney Kardashian also swears by these cult-favorite shower essentials.

For her face, Michele recommended the Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash, a foaming cleanser that’s suitable for all skin types. Free of any questionable ingredients like sulfates, phthalates, parabens, or petrochemicals, this cleanser delivers a deep clean without stripping your skin of moisture or messing with its natural pH level.

Image zoom Lea Michele/Instagram

Buy It! Palermo Body Coffee Body Scrub, $48; shopterrain.com; Rael Natural Feminine Cleansing Wash, $8.90; amazon.com; Rael Herbal Heating Patch, $5.99; amazon.com; Rael Feminine Wipes, $6.99; amazon.com

Next, Michele called out Palermo’s Coffee Body Scrub, which deeply exfoliates and moisturizes skin thanks to its impressive blend of organic coffee and raw sugar combined with shea butter and coconut oil. In the feminine hygiene department, the star seemed to favor a slew of Rael’s natural products, including the brand’s odor-fighting cleansing wash that helps maintain healthy pH levels, heating patches infused with herbal ingredients to soothe abdominal discomfort and reduce swelling, and flushable cleansing wipes.

Image zoom Lea Michele/Instagram

Buy It! Nécessaire The Body Lotion, $25; nordstrom.com; The Honest Company Truly Calming Lavender Shampoo + Body Wash, $8.99; amazon.com

The final two essentials in Michele’s clean beauty roundup were Nécessaire’s The Body Lotion, a fragrance-free moisturizer that absorbs quickly and nourishes dry, thirsty skin, and The Honest Company’s Calming Lavender Shampoo + Body Wash, a two-in-one formula that leaves hair and skin clean, soft, and hydrated.

Join Michele in her 2020 challenge by stocking up on all of her new favorite non-toxic products, below. We have a feeling it’ll be money well spent.

