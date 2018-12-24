Lea Michele's 'Dream' Bridal Shower: All the Glam Details!

Bride-to-be Lea Michele got showered with love!

The Glee alum, 32, celebrated her engagement to fashion entrepreneur Zandy Reich with a beautiful bridal shower this weekend, hosted by her mom, Edith Sarfati.

“My mom threw me the bridal shower of my dreams! 💍👰🏻💓,” Michele wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you mommy for the most beautiful bridal shower,” she also wrote on her Instagram story.

The event sure looked dreamy. The setup featured an all-white table setting, down to the tables and chairs, as well as white floral arrangements from Urban Stems which Michele called “the most beautiful flowers.”

Lea Michele/Instagram

To get glam for her celebration, Michele wore a white Christian Siriano dress and accessorized with silver pumps.

“You truly know how to make a girl feel and look beautiful,” she wrote to Christian Siriano on her Instagram story. “My first white dress as a bride to be.. I love it and love you!”

Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele’s go-to hairstylist Sarah Potempa gave the star her signature waves using Potempa’s famous Beachwaver curling iron, while makeup artist Meredith Baraf glammed the star with a bronzed, glowy look and subtle pink lips.

Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele also made sure her fingers — and her ring finger especially — were perfectly primed to show off thanks to a fresh neutral mani from N.Y.C. nail salon Paintbox.

Lea Michele/Instagram

The lunch menu, titled “A Toast to the Bride!” featured a range of delectable treats, like roast carrot and avocado salad, French toast with caramel apples, seared salmon, cabbage and apple salad, and chocolate cake with malted chocolate ganache.

Lea Michele/Instagram

She also gifted her attendees with a bag filled with “my favorite things,” Michele wrote. The gift bags included a hairspray from Potempa’s new Beachwaver haircare line, Hanky Panky lace thongs bedazzled with personalized crystal initials, Baublebar earrings and a jade roller from Shiffa.

Lea Michele/Instagram

Customary to bridal shower tradition, her groom-to-be also attended at the end of the event, wearing a white sweater and jeans.

RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Announces BFF Jonathan Groff Will Be Her ‘Maid of Honor’ for Wedding to Zandy Reich

Michele announced her engagement to Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, on Instagram in April, by posting a photo of herself with her left hand on her face to show off her new 4-carat diamond sparkler.

“Yes,” she wrote in the caption, which included a diamond ring emoji.

“The couple couldn’t be happier,” a source close to the pair told PEOPLE.

They celebrated their engagement with a party in July, where a range of Michele’s celebrity pals joined to celebrate her happiness, such as Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts, Jamie Lynn Sigler and more.

The couple was first romantically linked in July 2017.

“I’m very happy and I think that you can tell,” she told PEOPLE in November 2017. “I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it.”