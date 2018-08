“I use the iS Clinical face wash, their eye cream, their copper face spray, then I use Control Corrective’s gentle moisturizer. Those two product lines really helped change my skin.

Shani Darden is my facialist, and I also go to Nurse Jamie. I had really bad acne growing up sine Shani introduced me to these products and by giving me such fantastic facials, my skin has truly transformed. When I want to pamper myself I will go to Nurse Jamie for her cryofacial and Shani for a full facial to really get my skin to be it’s absolute best quality.”