Law Roach on Zendaya's 'Fearless' Style: 'She Puts Everything Into It'

No matter the event, Zendaya has continued to out-do herself on the red carpet this year. Whether she went for plunging necklines, sky-high slits or sexy cutouts, the Euphoria star's "wow" factor has been at its all-time high.

"She's a woman now so we've been doing a little more skin and sexy," says Zendaya's longtime image architect Law Roach in PEOPLE's 2021 Style Issue on newsstands Friday. "We like to create aspirational looks that people will talk about for a while."

When it comes to styling an unforgettable red carpet moment, Zendaya puts all her trust into Roach's hands. "We have such a relationship that there's no fear when it comes to fashion. There's nothing she won't try. She's fearless," Roach says. "She has this really beautiful talent of going on the carpet and evoking whatever story we created in the background."

Zendaya attends the Premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Zendaya at the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Since Roach and Zendaya have developed such a close relationship over the years, he has "a lot of freedom with what she wears" — whether it be a vintage Versace dress once worn by Beyoncé or a torso-baring Alaïa two-piece.

"All my looks have to tell a story. We create that narrative. There has to be something more than just a pretty dress. Zendaya's always been my partner in going out to the event and telling a story without even opening her mouth. She puts everything into it," Roach says.

zendaya Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

However, Roach makes it clear that there's not one thing that defines Zendaya's style aesthetic. "I think Zendaya doesn't have a 'look.' When I was building her blueprint, that was one of the things I wanted to make sure of," he says.

Wherever she steps out, a fashion spectacle is sure to follow. But don't be surprised to see Zendaya continue to change things up, says Roach.