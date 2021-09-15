Law Roach on Zendaya's 'Fearless' Style: 'She Puts Everything Into It'
Zendaya's longtime image architect Law Roach opens up about the actress' "unexpected" and "constantly evolving" style
No matter the event, Zendaya has continued to out-do herself on the red carpet this year. Whether she went for plunging necklines, sky-high slits or sexy cutouts, the Euphoria star's "wow" factor has been at its all-time high.
"She's a woman now so we've been doing a little more skin and sexy," says Zendaya's longtime image architect Law Roach in PEOPLE's 2021 Style Issue on newsstands Friday. "We like to create aspirational looks that people will talk about for a while."
When it comes to styling an unforgettable red carpet moment, Zendaya puts all her trust into Roach's hands. "We have such a relationship that there's no fear when it comes to fashion. There's nothing she won't try. She's fearless," Roach says. "She has this really beautiful talent of going on the carpet and evoking whatever story we created in the background."
Since Roach and Zendaya have developed such a close relationship over the years, he has "a lot of freedom with what she wears" — whether it be a vintage Versace dress once worn by Beyoncé or a torso-baring Alaïa two-piece.
RELATED: Zendaya Treated Herself to a Bulgari Yellow Diamond Ring: 'I Do Get a Little Employee Discount'
"All my looks have to tell a story. We create that narrative. There has to be something more than just a pretty dress. Zendaya's always been my partner in going out to the event and telling a story without even opening her mouth. She puts everything into it," Roach says.
However, Roach makes it clear that there's not one thing that defines Zendaya's style aesthetic. "I think Zendaya doesn't have a 'look.' When I was building her blueprint, that was one of the things I wanted to make sure of," he says.
Wherever she steps out, a fashion spectacle is sure to follow. But don't be surprised to see Zendaya continue to change things up, says Roach.
"Her looks are so unexpected and she's constantly evolving. She's really talented in that way," he says. "There's no one thing that defines Zendaya."
- Lindsey Buckingham Says He'd Reconcile with Stevie Nicks for a Fleetwood Mac Reunion: 'You Have to Forgive'
- Billie Eilish and Kane Brown to Perform for TIME100 Broadcast Special — Find Out What They're Singing
- Law Roach on Zendaya's 'Fearless' Style: 'She Puts Everything Into It'
- Anderson Cooper Talks Having More Kids: 'It Would Certainly Be Nice for Wyatt to Have a Sibling'