Chicago Police say the window screen had been pulled inward and that 3-year-old Lamar Roach Jr. was "found unresponsive laying on the sidewalk outside of the building"

Law Roach's Nephew, 3, Dies After Falling Out of a 17-Story Window in Chicago

Law Roach attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

3-year-old Lamar Roach Jr. died on Tuesday after apparently falling out of a window on the 17th floor of a Chicago residential building.

Chicago Police say the window screen had been pulled inward and that Roach Jr. was "found unresponsive laying on the sidewalk outside of the building" at approximately 10:40 p.m. local time, PEOPLE confirms.

He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His death is currently under investigation and there are no potential suspects in custody.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach confirmed his nephew's tragic death in multiple posts on his Instagram Story over the last few days.

"Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I've ever had to deal with. No one should have to bury a 3 yr old [sic] baby," wrote the Legendary star.

Law Roach Credit: Law Roach/Instagram

"I keep reading this over and over hoping to not recognize his name ... my God!" the former America's Next Top Model judge added over a Chicago Tribune article detailing the tragedy.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the boy on Wednesday and conducted an autopsy on Thursday.