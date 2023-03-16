Law Roach Explains Why He's Retiring from Celebrity Styling After Shutting Down Rumored Feud with Zendaya

Law Roach isn't retiring from the fashion world forever. He is, though, stepping away from celebrity styling so he can put himself first.

Shortly after breaking the news of his "retirement" from the styling, the self-titled "image architect" — who's styled the likes of Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Meg Thee Stallion and most notably Zendaya – spoke to Vogue on why he decided to step down from his position.

"When I made that decision yesterday, I stepped back and looked at my life and realized I don't have anything but that career. I don't want that to be the legacy," Roach explained.

Reflecting on his longstanding, and outstanding, career also made him realize that he wanted to rediscover his own passions and care for his well-being.

"I also work and live in a bubble, in which my clients are my priority, more so than my own health and happiness. And, in my mind, you know, I was doing this [making his statement of retirement] just to relieve some pressure for myself," he shared.

He added: "If you have never experienced being a child and going to bed hungry, you will never understand the reason why I work the way I work. I still wake up every morning with that gut-wrenching feeling that this can be over and I can go back to where I came from. And where I came from was nothing, you know? So that's the reason why, in my own mind, I felt like it was okay to put myself on the back burner for everybody else."

However, arriving to his decision allowed him to be okay with pursuing other projects. Meaning, Roach won't be entirely absent from the fashion scene going forward.

Matter of fact, he just made his runway debut Wednesday night, during Boss Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. Wearing a lilac suit and brown loafers, he strutted down the catwalk alongside a star-studded cast including Pamela Anderson and DJ Khaled.

"I'm not saying I'm retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I'm retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people," he told the outlet.

Law Roach and Zendaya. Dominique Charriau/WireImage

While Roach received an unexpected "outpouring of support, text messages and DMs" from fans and past clients, his news was also accompanied with rumored drama. Social media users speculated that an interaction with the Euphoria actress, who's the longtime muse and friend of the fashion icon, was the catalyst of it.

In a clip captured earlier this month, the Marvel star, 26, walks into the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week and sits in the last seat on the front row. Roach then walks in and stands in front of her while Zendaya points to a seat behind her, appearing to gesture for him to sit in the second row.

Many took this as an indication of the "politics, the lies and false narratives" Roach mentioned in his Instagram announcement.

The following day, he took to social media to confirm there's no bad blood between the two. "So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z….. we are forever!" he began in a series of pointed tweets. "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."