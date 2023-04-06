Law Roach Experienced 'Stages of Grief' After Styling Retirement: 'Felt Like a Part of Me Died'

Law Roach is finally working on himself.

After announcing his retirement from celebrity styling, the renowned image architect, 44, told PEOPLE he's since been "learning" and "experiencing different emotions" as he enjoyed a day of mindfulness at Wednesday's "Release Your Rage" retreat in Los Angeles, celebrating Netflix's Beef.

"I didn't retire and thought the next day was going to be perfect," he explains. "So, I'm going through certain stages of grief.

"I literally lost something that had been so important to me and such a big part of me for so many years, that it felt like a part of me died. So, I went through guilt and sadness and a couple of days of just dark depression," adds Roach.

Having worked over the years to become one of the biggest names in celebrity styling, Roach has grown used to doing business all over the world and at all hours of the day, leaving very little time to focus on himself.

"I'm always up because my business is always running, so I always prioritize my clients and my business. So now, I'm trying to figure all that out," he continues.

"First of all, I don't know what brings me joy, and I don't know how to take care of myself yet," Roach says. "So again, I'm learning, and I'm excited to learn. I'm excited to make me the priority."

Wednesday's event featured an afternoon of wellness activities and a wide range of therapeutic outlets, including breathwork, a sound bath, a painting class, sage and gardening workshops, as well as a carnival hi striker for guests to channel their aggression.

Roach embraced the Netflix retreat as "a learning experience," acknowledging to PEOPLE that he doesn't have "all the answers, but I'm going to walk away with some tools and experience to help me figure it out. Because I don't know the answer, I haven't figured it out.

"I don't know how to deal with it because I've never done it before," Roach says of his self-care. "So, everything is growing and learning. And hopefully, at the end of it, I'll be a better person, more mentally sound and happier. Every day is different for me since that announcement."

Roach also participated in a conversation with Anthony Allen Ramos, VP of communication and talent at GLAAD, about Beef and some important takeaways from the series.

The show stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two strangers whose road rage encounter spirals into a no-holds-barred feud, wreaking havoc on both their lives.

Season 1 of Beef is now streaming on Netflix.