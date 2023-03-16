Law Roach's Best Styling Moments: From Zendaya to Celine Dion

Law Roach has undeniably left his mark on the fashion industry.

Though a self-proclaimed "image architect", Roach is widely regarded as a celebrity stylist. The Chicago native, who first gained recognition when Kanye West walked into his now-defunct vintage boutique in 2009, has become synonymous for his frequent collaborations with his star-studded client roster.

Often credited for Celine Dion's fashion transformation — an evolution that took her from a 90s minimalist to a modern maximalist circa 2016 and beyond — Roach has not only influenced celebrities and fashion fans alike, but shape-shifted society's view on the sartorial scene.

For example, Zendaya (who was his first major client in 2011) has famously teamed up and turned heads with the stylist for red-carpeted events like the Met Gala and Emmy Awards drenched in designer like Balenciaga and Valentino — but through their collaborations, Roach has also lent a platform to emerging designers and brands.

"She still hasn't worn a lot of the big brands that Hollywood tells you that you have to or you're not a real fashion girl," Roach told Coveteur of the Euphoria star. "I wanted us to be proof that that's bulls—t. She became who she is and I became who I am through using smaller brands."

Recently, Roach turned heads for different reasons. He shared an announcement to his Instagram on March 14 with a sudden statement that seemingly came out of nowhere. It read, "Retired."

The post, which featured the simplicity of a red sign with the aforementioned text, was accompanied by a lengthy caption that sublimely hinted at the stylist's reason to move on from his over a decade-long career.

"My Cup is empty. Thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years," he began in part. But perhaps the most shocking part read: "The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I'm out," he said.

Roach's announcement was jarring to his fans, in part because of the lack of context surrounding his reason to retire — but after opening up to Vogue just one day after, he explained himself.

"I'm not saying I'm retiring from fashion. I love fashion," he said. "I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I'm retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That's what I'm retiring from, yeah."

In light of Roach's retirement, here's a look back at his most memorable celebrity looks through the years.

Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The look that Dion wore to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards was nothing short of angelic. The white gown with puffed sleeves, described by the singer as "clouds," was designed by Stephan Rolland Haute Couture.

"I brought maybe 15 dresses [to Celine] and this one, I knew. I did," Roach told Entertainment Tonight. "I knew when she saw it and she tried it on, it was just [gasp], and when you have that [gasp], you know it's the right one."

As for Dion, she felt the same. "Law Roach is my stylist who brought it to me," she told ET. "I said, 'Forget about the rest of all the 15 racks you brought me, this is it.'"

Mary J. Blige at the 2018 SAG Awards

Mary J. Blige teamed up with Roach to deliver a show-stopping look to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Queen of R&B stunned in a black and white gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji, featuring feather-like embellishments. She sparked in jewelry by David Webb, Chopard, and Tiffany & Co and completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti platform shoes.

Jameela Jamil at the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Roach drenched Jameela Jamil in neon for an eye-catching moment at the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2019. Not only did she rock a sateen chartreuse ensemble, but paired her glam with a pop of color featuring a complimentary swoop of coordinating eyeliner.

Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala

Zendaya's look at the 2018 Met Gala channeled that of a fearless goddess for a theme fitting of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Her longtime stylist dressed the actress in a metallic Versace gown, resembling that of Saint Joan of Arc's armor.

As for her hair, inspiration derived from the famous figures' synonymous bob — hence Zendaya's chop and color, transforming her long-brunette locks into a short 'do with a red hue.

Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala

With a back-to-back collaboration, Zendaya and Roach proved the 2019 Met Gala to be the most magical night in fashion. The actress channeled her inner princess and arrived to the ball (sorry, gala) in a black and blue corseted Tommy Hilfiger ballgown with white pouffy sleeves and a full A-line skirt.

And thanks to the help of her fairy godmother, stylist Roach, with the wave of his magical wand, it caused her entire outfit to light up. From the smoking effect of the wand to their dramatic entrance, they created an unforgettable moment straight out of a fairytale.

Tiffany Haddish at Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscar Party

With Roach by her side, Tiffany Haddish graced Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscar Party red carpet in a feather dress by Rami Kadi. Complimenting its various shades of green, the comedian's look was complete with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and a Jimmy Choo shoe and bag.

Zendaya at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Zendaya rocked fiery red hair and an emerald green gown to the 2019 Emmy Awards, leaving many comparing her to the D.C. Comics character Poison Ivy.

The actress, who landed a spot on PEOPLE's 2019 Best Dressed List, wore a custom Vera Wang one shoulder, emerald gown featuring a sheer bodice with a sweetheart neckline and hip-high slit up one side. Matching green Brian Atwood pumps, plus diamond and emerald drop earrings and a cuff bracelet, completed her showstopping ensemble.

"When it comes to fashion, there's nothing that Zendaya won't try," Roach told PEOPLE. "After working with her for eight years, she keeps it new and fresh and exciting every single time."

Whether she's dressed in a structured pantsuit or a whimsical ball gown, Zendaya ultimately always uses fashion as a way to express her confidence. "Everything that she walks out of the house she loves, so no matter what the critics say, she loves it," Roach added of the actress. "And that's the most important thing, and that all comes from confidence."

Shameik Moore sported at the 2019 MTV Movie Awards

Shameik Moore showed up to the 2019 MTV Movie Awards in style, donning a burgundy Givenchy suit paired with a high-neck tee tucked underneath. "Sunday's best on a Saturday..." Roach captioned a photo of the actor dressed to the nines.

When Ariana Grande made her grand return to the Grammy Awards in 2020, she didn't disappoint! E! New's fashion correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi revealed on the red carpet that both the singer and Roach "burst into tears" when she tried the dress on.

Ariana Grande at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Grande wore a strapless gray Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown featuring a dramatic tiered tulle skirt. (According to the fashion label, 400 yards of tulle and 200 hours of work were required to construct the gown.)

She then paired the confection with matching opera gloves and 30-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond stud earrings valued at $2.5 million. As for her hair and makeup, she went with her iconic look: a sky-high blonde ponytail with flipped-out ends, a perfectly precise cat-eye and glossy nude lips.

Demi Lovato at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato's Grammy outfit was just as breathtaking as the performance she gave during the music award show in 2020. Thanks to Roach's creativity, the "Anyone" singer wore an ethereal white gown designed by Christian Siriano.

Made of sparkling white sequins, the long-sleeve number had a blazer-like structure on top, complete with an overflowing skirt and a leather, studded corset designed by Zana Bayne. Lovato finished the look with Lesilla shoes.

Kerry Washington at Vanity Fair's 2020 Oscar Party

Kerry Washington sparkled on the red carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party thanks to Roach's Egyptian-inspired styling. The actress stunned in a Zuhair Murad gold gown, shimmering in metallic embellishments that were encrusted to form a beautiful pattern.

Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Met Gala

Roach styled 10 celebrities for the 2021 Met Gala, one of which included Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton. He sported a classic suit with an nontraditional twist: lace-net shirt-turned-skirt that draped down on one side.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival

Anya Taylor-Joy's popped out in pink when she hit the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021. For the premiere of Last Night in Soho, the actress was styled in a pink Dior Haute Couture gown with a coordinating beret. Chic, as always!

Zendaya and Law Roach at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya shut down the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in a show-stopping Vera Wang Haute couture two-piece featuring a bandeau bra top and matching floor-length skirt with a "bubble waist." To complete the look, the actress got decked out in more than 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds including a sparkling tennis necklace, a statement bracelet and layered rings.

Lindsay Lohan on Good Morning America in 2022

Lindsay Lohan brought the color bright and early for her appearance on Good Morning America in November 2022. The Mean Girl star's retro-inspired style was dressed in Akris' Drei Teile print — "a signature pattern for creative director Albert Kriemler," according to WWD — made up of red, yellow, orange, white, forest and electric green hues.

Zendaya at Vanity Fair's 2022 Oscar Party

Well suited for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet in 2022, Roach had Zendaya in a sophisticated look from head to toe. She donned a double-breasted Sportsmax suit, featuring a cinched-at-the-waist jacket with slightly-padded shoulders.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress was styled with noteworthy accoutrements, including a bedazzled leaf-motif brooch, studded Bulgari rings and a statement leather tie top it off.

Priyanka Chopra at a 2022 Bulgari event in Paris

Priyanka Chopra stunned at an event for the luxury label Bulgari in Paris in 2022, styled by Roach a head-turning gown. The black-and-white number, designed by Robert Wun, featured a plunging neckline with a mane-like ruffle accent streamlined alongside the dress. The bodycon gown was complimented with an emerald-embellished Bulgari necklace and earrings.

Hunter Schafer at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscar Party

Hunter Schafer took a big fashion risk at the Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscar party — and rocked it. Roach, the stylist behind the eye-catching look, posted a glimpse at the look on Instagram and the praise for the image architect and his muse has been rolling in ever since.

The Euphoria star sported a freshly debuted Ann Demeulemeester look from their new creative director Ludovic de Saint Sernin that was as light as a feather — seeing as there was next to no fabric involved.

The eye-catching look was an all-white design that featured a singular feather as a bandeau top, which just barely covered her nipples. With an entirely exposed midriff, the star finished the look with a silky maxi skirt and white platform heels. She opted for simple glam makeup by Shiseido and her blond hair in a middle part.