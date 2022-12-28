Laverne Cox Wears $790 Gucci Bikini in Throwback Video from Sunny Anguilla Vacation — See the Look!

The actress and activist shared another bikini moment on Instagram

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 02:03 PM
Laverne Cox attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Laverne Cox is escaping the cold winter temps by looking back at her sunny summer memories.

On Tuesday, The Orange Is the New Black star shared a throwback video of herself during a previous trip to Anguilla.

Set to Beyoncé's song "VIRGO GROOVE," the clip shows the Emmy-nominated actress wearing a tiny Gucci bikini and matching belted fanny pack, retailing for $790 and $1,900 respectively as reported by Page Six.

With her hair blowing in the wind, Cox takes a look back at the camera before running towards the person filming her. Behind her are crystal-clear waters and a vibrant blue sky.

"It's way too cold in NYC. Trying to remember what this beach moment in Anguilla felt like," she wrote in the caption.

It also seems like her romantic vacation was an affair for two, with Cox adding, "2022 served up lovely vacay time with the love of my life. #Gratitude."

A tropical getaway isn't the only occasion that's seen Cox's collection of bikinis. The podcast host celebrated her 50th birthday in sexy swimwear too.

On May 29, Cox shared an Instagram video of herself wearing a teeny-tiny Fendi x Versace set and a sheer black cover up.

She's seen strutting in heels and posing by the pool while a mashup of Aqua's "Barbie Girl" and 50 Cent's "In da club" plays in the background.

"50...This what it look like Happy birthday to me," she wrote in the post's caption.

Laverne Cox Bikini Parade
Laverne Cox Instagram

Yet, for her birthday extravaganza Cox took dressing up to a whole new level, arriving to her New York City bash in the same red tulle dress worn by her own Barbie doll, which was released ahead of her milestone celebration.

"I can't believe it. I love her outfit," the LGBTQ rights advocate told PEOPLE of the "surreal" Mattel collaboration.

Laverne Cox celebrates A Very Barbie Birthday at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square
Laverne Cox. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Laverne Cox

"What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there's a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person," she shared.

Calling it a "full-circle kind of healing moment," Cox looked back at her journey with Barbie with gratitude. "It's a process of reclaiming my inner child, healing her, giving her what she didn't have the first go-round. Giving those things to her now. And Barbie is a very tangible part of that," she said.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner wears sister Khloé's Good American vinyl bikini
Kylie Jenner Wears a Tiny Vinyl Bikini with Furry Boots in Chilly Aspen – See Her Steamy Photoshoot! 
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Looks Back at Her Old Outfits in Hilarious Video: 'It's a Little Old Lady'
Laverne Cox Bikini Parade
Laverne Cox Celebrates 50 with a Poolside Bikini Parade
Laverne Cox Barbie Doll
Laverne Cox Gets Her Own Barbie Before Her Birthday — and Calls It a 'Full-Circle' Moment
Laverne Cox 50th Birthday Barbie Celebration
Laverne Cox Dresses as Her New Barbie Doll at New York 50th Birthday Bash
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS drinks reception at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England.
Salma Hayek Looks Radiant in Red Vivienne Westwood Corset Gown at 'GQ' Men of Year Awards
Tracee Ellis Ross vacation
Tracee Ellis Ross Goes for a Dip in Jamaica, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Gabrielle Union Celebrates Halloween Early with Daughter Kaavia amid Her 'Wade World Tour'
Gabrielle Union Celebrates Halloween Early with Daughter Kaavia amid 50th Birthday Celebration
gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 with Italian Vacation and 'a Road Trip or Two'
Salma Hayek Dances in Sexy Red Bikini as She Celebrates 56th Birthday During Boat Outing. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiAkQPbNpQZ/.
Salma Hayek Parties in Red Bikini as She Celebrates 56th Birthday During Boat Outing
Padma Lakshmi Celebrates Her Birthday with a Throwback Bikini Pic: 'This Is 52'
Padma Lakshmi Celebrates Her Birthday with a Beautiful Bikini Photo: 'This Is 52'
kim cattrall
Bikini-Clad Celebs Over 50 Who Prove Age Is Nothing But a Number
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox Has Learned to 'Protect My Mental Health' as Legislators Push Anti-Trans Bills
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Bikini-Clad Throwback Photos from 2005 Family Vacation 
Catherine Zeta-Jones / Instagram
Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos