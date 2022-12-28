Laverne Cox Wears $790 Gucci Bikini in Throwback Video from Sunny Anguilla Vacation — See the Look!

Laverne Cox is escaping the cold winter temps by looking back at her sunny summer memories.

On Tuesday, The Orange Is the New Black star shared a throwback video of herself during a previous trip to Anguilla.

Set to Beyoncé's song "VIRGO GROOVE," the clip shows the Emmy-nominated actress wearing a tiny Gucci bikini and matching belted fanny pack, retailing for $790 and $1,900 respectively as reported by Page Six.

With her hair blowing in the wind, Cox takes a look back at the camera before running towards the person filming her. Behind her are crystal-clear waters and a vibrant blue sky.

"It's way too cold in NYC. Trying to remember what this beach moment in Anguilla felt like," she wrote in the caption.

It also seems like her romantic vacation was an affair for two, with Cox adding, "2022 served up lovely vacay time with the love of my life. #Gratitude."

A tropical getaway isn't the only occasion that's seen Cox's collection of bikinis. The podcast host celebrated her 50th birthday in sexy swimwear too.

On May 29, Cox shared an Instagram video of herself wearing a teeny-tiny Fendi x Versace set and a sheer black cover up.

She's seen strutting in heels and posing by the pool while a mashup of Aqua's "Barbie Girl" and 50 Cent's "In da club" plays in the background.

"50...This what it look like Happy birthday to me," she wrote in the post's caption.

Laverne Cox Instagram

Yet, for her birthday extravaganza Cox took dressing up to a whole new level, arriving to her New York City bash in the same red tulle dress worn by her own Barbie doll, which was released ahead of her milestone celebration.

"I can't believe it. I love her outfit," the LGBTQ rights advocate told PEOPLE of the "surreal" Mattel collaboration.

Laverne Cox. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Laverne Cox

"What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there's a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person," she shared.

Calling it a "full-circle kind of healing moment," Cox looked back at her journey with Barbie with gratitude. "It's a process of reclaiming my inner child, healing her, giving her what she didn't have the first go-round. Giving those things to her now. And Barbie is a very tangible part of that," she said.