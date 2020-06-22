Laverne Cox Is Auctioning Off Her Statement-Making Emmy's Clutch to Support LGBTQ+ Charity

In honor of Pride Month, Laverne Cox is auctioning off an iconic statement-making accessory she carried on the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet and donating all of the proceeds to a very special cause.

The Orange Is the New Black actress and LGBTQ+ rights activist, 48, will be auctioning the rainbow acrylic Edie Parker clutch she wore to the 2019 Emmys beginning today (and lasting for two weeks) on Charitybuzz. Bidding begins at $0, but according to Vogue, it's expected to sell for thousands. All of the money raised will be donated to the Anti-Violence Project, a nonprofit that works to keep LGBTQ+ communities safe and supports survivors of abuse through counseling and advocacy.

Cox's colorful custom clutch turned heads on September 22 at the 71st Annual Emmy Awards, with one side featuring the hashtag #TRANSISBEAUTIFUL, while the other showed the LGBTQ+ rainbow and the message: "Oct 8, Title VII, Supreme Court." The words embossed on the clutch were meant to remind Americans of the date when the Supreme Court would be debating whether LGBTQ workers should be protected by Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

“Maybe it’s about raising awareness so everyone knows that our lives are in danger,” Cox said to E! on the red carpet at the time. "A lot of people aren’t talking about this case and it has implications for the LGBT community. But it has implications for women and anyone who doesn’t conform to someone else’s idea of how you should be. A man or woman or neither."

In a landmark decision on June 15, the Supreme Court voted six-to-three in favor of giving LGBTQ people federal protection against workplace discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The ruling means the Supreme Court voted to expand Title VII of the act, which barred sex discrimination in the workplace. Since 1964, that portion of the law had been interpreted only to bar discrimination between men and women.

That law will now be expanded to protect LGBTQ workers from workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.