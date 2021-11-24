Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The actress confidently flaunted her figure as she danced to Janet Jackson's song, "Control"

Laverne Cox Dances in a Semi-Sheer Gucci Bodysuit to Janet Jackson Song: 'We Love You!'

When Janet Jackson plays, Laverne Cox can't help but start to dance!

The actress and activist, 49, showed off her sensual side in an Instagram video as she danced and swayed her hips from side to side to Jackson's hit 1986 single "Control." As she confidently danced, Cox put her curves on display in a semi-sheer embroidered tulle Gucci bodysuit — which is available at Farfetch for $1,100!

She accessorized the cheeky one-piece with elbow-length opera gloves and wore her long blonde hair in sexy bombshell curves.

"@janetjackson . We love you!#janetjackson," Cox captioned the Instagram video.

Fans loved to see the actress proudly embrace her body. "Laverne proves to us once again how much of a queen she is," one person wrote in the comments.

Another fan said, "Love your outfit, you are absolutely Gorgeous 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

"The skin + blonde hair + curves + outfit = perfection! 👏👏👏," someone else wrote.

The acclaimed LGBTQ+ trailblazer opened up to PEOPLE in 2019 about how she feels like her best self in her late 40s. "I've been playing with [hair] color a lot more and encouraging people to play with color for fun. You have too because life is short," said Cox. "I probably look better than I ever have in my life. I'm single, my career is in an amazing place, I'm living my dream and that it's so beautiful…Live your color!"

Laverne Cox attends ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty