Laverne Cox Dances in a Semi-Sheer Gucci Bodysuit to Janet Jackson Song: 'We Love You!'
The actress confidently flaunted her figure as she danced to Janet Jackson's song, "Control"
When Janet Jackson plays, Laverne Cox can't help but start to dance!
The actress and activist, 49, showed off her sensual side in an Instagram video as she danced and swayed her hips from side to side to Jackson's hit 1986 single "Control." As she confidently danced, Cox put her curves on display in a semi-sheer embroidered tulle Gucci bodysuit — which is available at Farfetch for $1,100!
She accessorized the cheeky one-piece with elbow-length opera gloves and wore her long blonde hair in sexy bombshell curves.
"@janetjackson . We love you!#janetjackson," Cox captioned the Instagram video.
Fans loved to see the actress proudly embrace her body. "Laverne proves to us once again how much of a queen she is," one person wrote in the comments.
Another fan said, "Love your outfit, you are absolutely Gorgeous 😍😍😍😍😍😍."
RELATED: Laverne Cox Opens Up About How She Almost Quit Acting Before Being Cast on Orange Is the New Black
"The skin + blonde hair + curves + outfit = perfection! 👏👏👏," someone else wrote.
The acclaimed LGBTQ+ trailblazer opened up to PEOPLE in 2019 about how she feels like her best self in her late 40s. "I've been playing with [hair] color a lot more and encouraging people to play with color for fun. You have too because life is short," said Cox. "I probably look better than I ever have in my life. I'm single, my career is in an amazing place, I'm living my dream and that it's so beautiful…Live your color!"
While she typically wears wigs, Cox been candid enough to show her makeup-free, filter-free self while rocking natural hair.
"The other day after I took out my braids before we put them back in," she said. "I keep it natural underneath. #NaturalHair#NoFilter #NoMakeup #JustMe. I love fake hair. It's one of the great joys of my life. As an actress and a woman I love being able to transform, to switch up my look when I want to with wigs, weaves and bundles a plenty. I love this too. It's about choices and options."