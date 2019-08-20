No One Will Believe Your Chic New Wallet Is From Amazon — and Costs Only $15

Image zoom

Few belongings sustain as much wear and tear as your wallet. Your wallet is on you at all times, thrown into whatever tote, backpack, or suitcase you need that day or carried bare in your hand as you rush out to buy lunch. A good wallet can seamlessly transition from occasion to occasion, but when it inevitably gets knocked onto the street or scuffed by a zipper (or flat-out lost), you’re going to be pretty upset if you’ve spent hundreds on a designer card carrier.

What few people know is that Amazon is actually a great source for carefully crafted little luxuries, like wallets, card holders, and coin pouches. With the detailed construction of some of these items, your friends and family will assume you got them at high-end department stores or from well-known designers. Take Lavemi’s mini leather bifold wallet, for example.

The compact envelope design is crafted out of 100 percent leather with a pebbled finish, giving it a soft texture and delicate sophistication. Although the wallet is small, the storage options are mighty: The design features six card holders, a clear photo or license slot, a full-length bill section, and a zippered coin pocket. In addition to keeping your money and cards organized, the envelope wallet will keep your personal information secure with propriety blocking material to shield the RFID chips on your cards and IDs.

The style comes in two versions, a color-blocking envelope with zipper trim on the top flap or two-tone and solid options with a more traditional snap closure. If you like both styles equally, the even better news is that the wallet is priced as low as $14.49, like this slightly metallic champagne gold option, so you can pick up a few for the same price that one wallet could cost you other places.

With nearly 1,000 reviews cumulating to an impressive 4.8-star rating, the small leather piece has reviewers shocked by the storage capacity. One five-star reviewer explains, “This wallet holds everything that my full size wallets held. All of my cards fit and several slots have 2-3 cards inside with plenty of room to slide them in or out. It is not bulky and it has no problem snapping closed with everything I have in it.”

Another five-star reviewer comments on how this affordable wallet compares to luxury brands, saying “This is an excellent quality durable wallet. If it had a Dooney and Bourke label on it, the cost would be much more. The quality and thickness of the pebble leather, and construction of the wallet is just as good as Dooney and Bourke’s. That is no exaggeration. It’s stitched well. The coin zipper is sturdy. With the exception of holding a checkbook, this is a fully functional compact wallet.”

This compact Lavemi piece is worth trying out if you’re trying to lighten your daily load or looking for a sleek option that fits in a pocket — and the fact that you upgraded your wallet game for the same price as a bag of coffee will be our secret.