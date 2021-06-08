You Have 30 Hours to Shop These TikTok-Approved Summer Skirts, Dresses, and Tops on Amazon Before They Disappear
If you look to TikTok for fashion inspiration, you won't want to miss out on the latest from The Drop. The Amazon private label collaborated with TikTok star Lauren Wolfe on a limited-edition collection of summer-ready skirts, dresses, and tops - and you can only shop it for the next 30 hours.
"This exclusive collection is all about fun, happy, confidence-boosting energy," Wolfe said in a press release. She channeled that spirit into six retro-inspired pieces in bright prints and bold silhouettes that pair as well with each other as they will with other items in your closet.
Everything comes in sizes XXS through 3X and costs less than $45. The collection of trendy skirts, dresses, and tops will disappear from Amazon at 6 p.m. ET, so keep scrolling before time runs out.
Blue Abstract Print Adjustable Length Halter Top
There are endless ways to wear this eye-catching stretchy satin halter top. It has ties on the sides that adjust its length, so you can switch it up depending on the bottoms you pair it with (or the amount of skin you want to show). Plus, it has a tie around the neck and smocking on the back for a customizable and comfortable fit. As Wolfe puts it, it's about to become "your #1 summer top."
Blue Abstract Print Slim Mini Skirt
Available in the same whimsical print and fabric as its matching halter top, this pull-on skirt is the comfy-yet-stylish piece your summer wardrobe needs. You can wear it with the halter, tone it down with a solid-colored tank top or tee, or go all out and pair it with a top in a contrasting print.
Black Ruched-Waist Mini Skirt
If neutral is more your thing, check out this ruched-waist black skirt. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of modal and spandex, and it has a tie around the waist that you can either wrap around your torso or keep hidden in the waistband. "Sneakers, sandals, loafers, boots - they all vibe with this skirt's flowy design and adjustable waist detail," Wolfe said.
Blue Abstract Print String Halter Neck Mini Dress
Moving on to dresses, you can get the blue abstract print in the form of a lightweight stretch-satin mini. It has a deep V-neckline and spaghetti straps that you can either tie straight back or cross over each other. The dress also has flattering stitching under the bust and an elastic band on the back.
Whisper White Halter V-Neck Mini Dress
It doesn't get more versatile than this V-neck halter mini dress. You can dress up the cotton and elastane mini with heeled sandals and statement jewelry or dress it down with sneakers and a denim jacket. According to Wolfe, it "hugs your curves in all the right places."
Black Halter V-Neck Mini Dress
If you like the shape of the halter dress and are in the market for the perfect LBD, you're in luck - the mini also comes in deep black. You can wear this dress with gold jewelry and a small handbag to a summer wedding or formal event, but you can also throw on white sneakers and a tote bag for a day of running errands.
