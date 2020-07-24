Lauren Burnham Gets a New Diamond Ring from Arie Luyendyk Jr. as Symbol of Strength in Dark Times

Lauren Burnham has added some extra sparkle to her ring finger, thanks to her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old revealed that her husband had recently gifted her a new diamond eternity band to add to her stack of gems.

The reality star added the platinum oval ring — made by Jean Dousset — to her ring finger, where it sits atop her custom engagement ring and wedding band.

"This eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times," she explained in a recent Instagram post, adding, "If you’ve been here for the last couple of months you’ll know that we recently had a period of that."

In May, The Bachelor couple revealed that Burnham had suffered a miscarriage after learning they were expecting their second child.

"I think it’s safe to say he gets husband of the year. ;)," Burnham said of her 38-year-old husband in her heartfelt post.

Luyendyk Jr. sweetly replied in the comments section, "Love you ❤️."

Burnham — who also shares 1-year-old daughter Alessi Ren with Luyendyk Jr. — also posted a series of clips to her Instagram Story to show off her new bling.

"The sweetest surprise from @ariejr," she wrote while opening the ring box.

"I'm blown away," she added in another clip.

The reality star then gave viewers a close-up look at her newly completed set of rings, moving her hand around in the light to achieve the perfect sparkle.

After the pair tied the knot last winter, The Bachelor‘s go-to jeweler, Neil Lane, shared all the details about the couple's custom wedding bands with PEOPLE.

“Lauren zeroed in on a glorious diamond band and all the while Arie was just beaming with pride and so much love,” Lane recalled. “You could just feel the loving energy between the two of them.”

“Having a couple both working on the design is probably the best, as they both can add their thoughts and share in the process,” the jeweler added.

Lane described Burnham’s custom, handmade platinum wedding ring, as “really a stunner.”

“It’s set with almost 35 French cut diamonds down the center and surrounded on all three sides with over 200 smaller round diamonds,” he shared.