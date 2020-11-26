Lauren London Gets Tattoo of Handwritten Note from Late Nipsey Hussle

"2 Lauren you my heart. Love you more!!!" reads the note from Hussle

Lauren London will now have her late partner Nipsey Hussle's words as a permanent reminder of his love.

On Wednesday, tattoo artist Steve Wiebe shared a photo of London's new tattoo: a recreation of a simple note the rapper wrote her before his tragic death last year.

"2 Lauren you my heart," the note — signed with Hussle's real name Erlias — read. "Love you more!!!"

"✨✨✨🙏🏽," London commented on Wiebe's post.

The tattoo follows one London has on her right arm of Hussle's face with the words "God will rise." On her left wrist, London has the initials TMC, referring to Hussle's The Marathon Continues mixtape.

Earlier this year, London honored Hussle on the first anniversary of his death.

"The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again," she wrote on Instagram. "I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this.”

“Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far,” she added. “As today makes a year. I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit.”

In September, London celebrated the 4th birthday of her son with Hussle, Kross Ermias.

"My Little Prince. Son of Ermias," London captioned the sweet photo at the time. "You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss💙."

Nipsey was allegedly shot to death by a man named Eric Holder, who was charged with a count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.