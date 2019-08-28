Lauren Hutton Says Harvey Weinstein Once Turned Up for a Meeting with Her in a Bathrobe

Image zoom Lauren Hutton; Harvey Weinstein Getty(2)

Model and actress Lauren Hutton says she had a “bizarre” encounter with Harvey Weinstein years ago.

In this week’s PEOPLE, the longtime top model, who has just been named global brand ambassador for StriVectin skin care, looks back on her life in the spotlight — and reveals her run-in with the disgraced movie mogul.

“You heard for ages, ‘Watch out for Harvey,'” says Hutton, 75, when asked about her thoughts on the #MeToo movement. “You could spot across the street that he was swine.”

She remembers being called to an office in Tribeca to meet with him more than 10 years ago. “Harvey wanted to see me about some project,” she recalls. “I asked if there was a script they wanted me to look at. There wasn’t.”

“I’m waiting and suddenly a side door opens and there’s Harvey in a dirty white bathrobe,” Hutton says. “He looked out and then shut the door. I don’t think it occurred to me that he would actually hit on me. It was too far out and first of all, I could take him. I’d whack him. Maybe he understood when he took a look.”

“He looked out, sort of stunned,” she says. “It was all so bizarre and then it was over. I never saw him again. The bathrobe was enough for me.”

RELATED: The Hollywood Figures Who Have Spoken Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Since October 2017, more than 80 women have come forward with allegations that Weinstein sexually assaulted or harassed them. Weinstein has denied the allegations.

Hutton, the first model to demand a cosmetics contract (from Revlon in 1973), changed the modeling industry by speaking up for what she believed.

She says she dealt with plenty of bad behavior from men over the years and drew strength from her experience early on working as a cocktail waitress on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

“I dealt with dolt after dolt, idiot after idiot,” she says, “but I was armed by fending off people that got drunk in a nightclub.”

After five decades of modeling, she’s eager to help other women by sharing some of the lessons she’s learned along the way.

“Take care of yourself and make yourself strong,” she says. “We have a shot at being wise because we have so much experience and we’ve seen so much.”