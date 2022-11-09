Lauren Hutton, 78, Shuts Down 'Old-Fashioned' Aging Terminology: 'Never Made Much Sense to Me'

At 78, Lauren Hutton is continuing to make her mark — and she has a message for any naysayers.

The model and actress bashed "old-fashioned" anti-aging terminology while speaking with Byrdie about her beauty rituals and the things that keep her grounded.

"Whether it's beauty or fashion, there's an obsession with youth. But if we're lucky, we're all going to get old. I think it's time to realize that anti-aging is an old-fashioned term," Hutton, who is the global ambassador for StriVectin, told the outlet.

Rather than "worrying about this wrinkle or that spot," Hutton firmly believes in positively transforming the dialogue around aging.

"We should all be focused on taking good care of our skin and ourselves, and the industry can help shift that conversation for the future," she said.

Hutton, known for her gap-toothed smile, first made waves in the modeling industry over 50 years ago, with a history-making Revlon gig stamped as the biggest contract at the time – she also hopes her work with StriVectin can make an impact on the women of her generation.

"I liked what they wanted to do and how they were shifting the conversation toward age positivity, instead of this idea of 'anti'-aging—which never made much sense to me," she told Byrdie on why she decided to partner with the skincare brand, adding that she was "hooked" once she dived into its products and the research behind them.

Back in 2019, when she first announced her partnership with StriVectin, Hutton opened up to PEOPLE about accepting her wrinkles, saying, "I've let go that I look like a miniature Shar-Pei. The wrinkles are going to be there and they really are the badges of your life."

She admitted that she had botox once, but she's learned to embrace her natural beauty.

"I jumped back when I saw myself because I had an eyebrow that looked like the Wicked Witch. Go figure. I took collagen a few times. I had a movie where I had to look like I was 23 and I was thirty something," she admitted.

Her stance on cosmetic procedures is a cautious one, Hutton sharing, "Do anything you want but be careful. There are people I've known for a long time in L.A. and it's hard to look at them."

In a cover story for Harper's Bazaar's May 2022 Beauty Issue, for which she posed topless in a power suit, Hutton expanded on that, saying "There's a real thin line you tread. There are people who I find hard to look at today. Their faces don't look like the people I once knew."