Lauren Conrad's Next Design Step: Shoes!

Lauren Conrad only recently made her L.A. Fashion Week runway debut, but the young fashion designer isn’t content to sit on her success. In fact, the Hills star is thinking of expanding her line into a mini fashion empire. At the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Saturday in Washington, D.C, guys weren’t the only thing Lauren was dishing about. She tells PEOPLE that while none of her new ventures are set in stone, “It’s expanding in fashion…maybe shoes. It’s a problem. I definitely have a closet dedicated to [shoes].” Cute flats and killer heels would be the perfect addition to her girly dress line. Tell us: Do you think Lauren should add shoes to her design collection?