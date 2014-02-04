Lauren Conrad's Engagement Photos Are Here! Wanna See?

Elizabeth Messina/Courtesy Lauren Conrad(2)

We’ve long suspected that Lauren Conrad will have the most Instagram- and Pinterest-friendly wedding of all time, based on her picture-perfect blog and gauzy engagement ring announcement shot. And her most recent wedding milestone — her engagement photoshoot — only confirms our suspicions further.

In a blog post entitled “Letter from Lauren: Fall In Love February,” Conrad writes to her fans that she loves February for a number of reasons, including her anniversary with fiancé William Tell. And then she adds a postscript explaining the romantic photo of the two of them dancing.



“The photo above is from my engagement shoot with William,” she writes. “The very talented Elizabeth Messina came to our home to photograph us in our element. I love how the photos turned out!”

She shared another peek at the pics on her Instagram, posting a photo of herself wearing a filmy, flowy white dress with her hair down and her ring on display. “I’m so excited!” she wrote about receiving the photos from Messina.

What do you think of Conrad’s engagement shoot? What did you do for your engagement photos? Tell us below!

–Alex Apatoff