Lauren Conrad is a total boss. She oversees her own clothing empire, runs a fair trade marketplace with products crafted by artisans around the world (The Little Market) and is a party planner in her down time. She also happens to be totally down-to-earth and relatable, which is probably why she’s our forever girl crush.

We sat down with Conrad to get all the scoop on her latest LC Lauren Conrad Collection for Kohl’s (available online now!), and she shared some of her sartorial wisdom. Below, a few Conrad style-isms to live by. (You might want to take notes!)

A Good Moto Jacket Goes with Everything

“The faux suede moto in this new collection has been amazing. I have worn that thing with jeans and a T-shirt. I’ve worn it with a cocktail dress. I’ve worn it to the gym. It’s just one of those pieces where you can really wear it anywhere, but it feels special because of the hardware and the oversize fit.”

Image zoom

Courtesy Kohls

Invest in Velvet This Fall

“We did a velvet baby doll dress that you can where all year round. We also did a velvet pant and a velvet blazer. Lots of velvet in there. I love that special luxe feel. It’s also comfortable.”

Learn from Your Own Style Evolution

“For me, it’s all about lifestyle. Whatever is happening in my life kind of is incorporated into these collections. I started getting into a phase where I was going to a wedding every few weeks so I started doing more special occasion pieces because I know how hard it is to find a dress for a wedding. When I was taking more meetings I was definitely keeping that in mind and making sure we did pieces that were more office appropriate but that you could still go out to dinner in and they’re fun but still feel professional. I definitely take lifestyle into account in this collection.” (Note: She wore the satin gown below to Dieter’s wedding!)

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Kohls

Don’t Wear Something Just Because It’s Trendy

“I still stand strong on the Birkenstock. I just couldn’t do it. I thought some people looked really cute in them. I looked like a fool. And I keep seeing girls in chokers and I’m like, ‘Oh god.'”

Don’t Be Afraid to Retire Things from Your Wardrobe

“I’m done with headscarves. I can’t go back. I wore so much stuff on my head. It was too much. I didn’t realize it until they took me back and started showing me clips [of The Hills] and I was like ‘Oh my god, so many headbands.'”

But Do Keep Sentimental Pieces in Your Closet

“I have the shoes that I wore to my first formal dance. They’re beat up, I’ll never wear them again, but I remember I was so excited to wear them and I think they looked so pretty so I can’t part with them. I parted with my prom dresses.”

Post All Your #OOTD Photos During the Day

“Lighting is so important. I also like to use different filters. I usually warm up photos and brighten them up. Honestly there’s almost no photos you see on my Instagram in the evening because I want to keep everything light and bright. I you have a theme, I think it’s important to stick with it.”

Look for Style Inspiration Everywhere

“I like to look back. I love really classic silhouettes so I love a good throwback style. But I think inspiration is all around. I think it’s important especially if you’re designing all the time to keep your eyes open for different interpretations, different things people are doing — even for the little details. I think you always have to be on the lookout for inspiration.”

Master One Signature Makeup Look

“My makeup artist doesn’t do my cat eye. I do it. I’m pretty quick at it so it just saves time. Evening it out is pretty hard. I can’t really do it on other people, but I do it [on myself] in like two minutes now.”