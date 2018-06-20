While some things have changed for Lauren Conrad in recent years – she welcomed son Liam in 2017 and got a major haircut after swearing she’d “never go bob again” – other things have remained the same. For instance, she’s still as committed to her cute style as ever, just with an eye towards a more washable wardrobe.

“My overall style hasn’t changed much since becoming a mom,” she said. “That said, I definitely find myself avoiding dry-clean only items and looking for pieces that aren’t too restrictive. I work from home most days so I like to be able to take breaks to play with my son. I do my best to look put together, but still dress comfortably.”

Since the recent heat wave has us wanting to dress cute and comfortably too, we’ve asked the expert for some style insight on what she’s excited about this season. “I’m loving all the cut-out one pieces. They are so easy and flattering,” says the star. “I love that one-pieces have now become just has common as bikinis.” Her new collection includes pieces that reflect her personal summer style, which she describes as “classic, feminine and effortless”.

And while we had her, we asked her to pick her three favorite pieces from her Kohl's collection – and then show us exactly how she’d dress them up or down. Shop them all below!

1. A Short Suit

Dressed Up:

Buy It! Cheval Crossbody Bag, $49; Notch Long Blazer, $64; Striped Shortie Shorts, $36; Beach Graphic Tee, $26; “Privacy Please;

Dressed Down:

Buy It! Notch Long Blazer, $64; Striped Shortie Shorts, $36; Beach Graphic Tee, $26; Round Sunglasses, $30; Madolen Embroidered Wristlet, $39; Basic Knotted T-Strap Sandals, $24

2: A Simple Sundress

Dressed Up:



Buy It! Ring Convertible Crossbody Bag, $69; Admirer High Heel Sandals, $59.99; Striped Button-Front Dress, $60

Dressed Down:

Buy It! Striped Button-Front Dress, $60; Tortoise Cat's-Eye Sunglasses, $30; Bonne Clutch, $49; Scalloped Slingback Thong Sandals, $24



Look 3: Printed Button-Down

Dressed Up:

Buy It! Admirer High Heel Sandals, $59.99; Cookie Crossbody Bag, $49Graphic Print Knot-Front Shirt, $40Cookie Crossbody Bag, $49

Dressed Down:

Buy It! Graphic Print Knot-Front Shirt, $40; Rolled Denim Shorts, $48; O-Ring Backpack, $79; Floppy Knot Thong Sandals, $24