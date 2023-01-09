Lauren Conrad Says Goodbye to Her Lifestyle Blog: 'It's Been a Tough Decision'

"I always strive to have a healthy work life balance," said the Laguna Beach alum, who revealed she prefers to spend her free time with her husband and two sons

By Staff Author
Published on January 9, 2023 08:52 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Lauren Conrad attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Celebration 2022 on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Little Market)
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for The Little Market

Lauren Conrad has made the decision to shut down her popular lifestyle blog in the name of preserving more time with her family.

The Laguna Beach alum, 36, explained Tuesday on her website — which offers her line of clothing and accessories for sale, as well as select ethically sourced designs — her reasoning behind shuttering the editorial on LaurenConrad.com.

"Back in 2011, when blogs were in their early years, I decided to start a lifestyle site to share my love of cooking, crafting, fashion, beauty, and décor," she wrote. "This website has been a very special place to me. I've shared so many milestones, interests, and projects over the years and I've listened to your feedback and taken it to heart."

Lauren Conrad
Frazer Harrison/Getty

"But the truth is that being a designer has always been my first love," she continued. "And as that business has grown for me over the years, I've had less time to devote to this blog. I always strive to have a healthy work life balance, and when I'm not designing for LC Lauren Conrad and Little Co., I prefer to spend most of my free time with my husband and kids."

She added, "It's been a tough decision and a long time coming, but it's time to say goodbye to the blog."

Conrad assured fans that although the blog and her @laurenconradco Instagram account would no longer be updated, it won't be difficult to keep up with her current roster of projects: "We're still the ones behind the @lclaurenconrad and @lclittleco channels. We'll also be updating the Collection Pages regularly with imagery and links to my latest collections."

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad Opens Up About 'Challenging' Emotional Journey After Having Kids: 'I Lost Myself'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Conrad has been married to husband William Tell since 2014. The couple share sons Liam James, 5, and Charlie Wolf, 3. The designer shared a post in December to the Instagram account for her children's brand Little Co., showing her adorable little boys wearing stylish and comfy sweatsuits accessorized for winter with knit hats and matching sneakers.

"How adorable are @LaurenConrad's boys in their favorite @lclittleco looks?!" the post's caption read.

Related Articles
Lauren Conrad Says 'Goodbye to Summer' With Sweet Photos of Sons
Lauren Conrad Says 'Goodbye to Summer' in Gorgeous Beach Photos with Sons Liam and Charlie
Talan Torriero Quotes Taylor Swift After Lauren Conrad Admits They Were 'Hooking Up' During Laguna Beach Days
Talan Torriero Quotes Taylor Swift After Lauren Conrad Admits They Were 'Hooking Up' During 'Laguna Beach'
elle macpherson
Elle Macpherson, 58, Shares Timeless Bikini Pic: 'I Take Care of My Mind, Body and Spirit' 
Lauren Conrad Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Calling Her a 'Slut' on Laguna Beach
Lauren Conrad Admits She Became Team Kristin After a 'Laguna Beach' Rewatch: 'Who 'Wasn't' Cheering for That?'
Mindy Kaling Steps Out in Scarlet Bodycon: 'More of a Standing Only Kinda Dress'
Mindy Kaling Steps Out in Chic Red Bodycon: 'More of a Standing Only Kinda Dress'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Cheryl Burke Is Saying Goodbye to 'DWTS' After 26 Seasons: 'I Have Been Crying Nonstop'
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Kristin Cavallari
Celebs at Home: Kristin Cavallari Enjoys a Cozy Night of 'Red Wine and Cooking' and More!
lauren conrad
Lauren Conrad Used Her Own Love Story for Her Fragrance Inspiration: 'It Takes Me Back'
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Discusses Eating Disorder She Suffered at 17: 'It Was Horrifying'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham New Brand, WeSake
All the Food and Beverage Companies with Celebrity Investors
Prince Charles
Prince Harry Will Open Up About Walking Behind Mom Princess Diana's Coffin in New Memoir
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'It's Serious,' Says Source — He's 'Never Been Happier'
Ant Anstead House for Sale
Ant Anstead Lists His Laguna Beach Cottage for $3.3 Million — See Inside!
Laguna Beach
Stephen Colletti Says 'Laguna Beach' Kristin Cavallari/Lauren Conrad 'Love Triangle' Made His 'Blood Boil'
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are All Smiles at The Row's Paris Fashion Week Show
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are All Smiles at The Row's Paris Fashion Week Presentation