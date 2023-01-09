Lauren Conrad Says Goodbye to Her Lifestyle Blog: 'It's Been a Tough Decision'

Lauren Conrad has made the decision to shut down her popular lifestyle blog in the name of preserving more time with her family.

The Laguna Beach alum, 36, explained Tuesday on her website — which offers her line of clothing and accessories for sale, as well as select ethically sourced designs — her reasoning behind shuttering the editorial on LaurenConrad.com.

"Back in 2011, when blogs were in their early years, I decided to start a lifestyle site to share my love of cooking, crafting, fashion, beauty, and décor," she wrote. "This website has been a very special place to me. I've shared so many milestones, interests, and projects over the years and I've listened to your feedback and taken it to heart."

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"But the truth is that being a designer has always been my first love," she continued. "And as that business has grown for me over the years, I've had less time to devote to this blog. I always strive to have a healthy work life balance, and when I'm not designing for LC Lauren Conrad and Little Co., I prefer to spend most of my free time with my husband and kids."

She added, "It's been a tough decision and a long time coming, but it's time to say goodbye to the blog."

Conrad assured fans that although the blog and her @laurenconradco Instagram account would no longer be updated, it won't be difficult to keep up with her current roster of projects: "We're still the ones behind the @lclaurenconrad and @lclittleco channels. We'll also be updating the Collection Pages regularly with imagery and links to my latest collections."

Conrad has been married to husband William Tell since 2014. The couple share sons Liam James, 5, and Charlie Wolf, 3. The designer shared a post in December to the Instagram account for her children's brand Little Co., showing her adorable little boys wearing stylish and comfy sweatsuits accessorized for winter with knit hats and matching sneakers.

"How adorable are @LaurenConrad's boys in their favorite @lclittleco looks?!" the post's caption read.