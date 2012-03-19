Lauren Conrad on Good Girl vs. Bad Girl Fashion
GOOD GIRL: MIDI SKIRT
Somewhere between a mini and a maxi is this feminine piece, which Lauren pulls of perfectly by pairing it with a black blazer and matching accessories.
LAUREN RECOMMENDS: See by Chloé skirt
BAD GIRL: SHEER TEE
You don’t always have to leave everything to the imagination, as proves with her sexy peekaboo top. Layer one over a colorful bra for a look that’s even more attention grabbing (the hallmark of this style, according to Lauren.
LAUREN RECOMMENDS: Raquel Allegra tees
GOOD GIRL: MARY JANES
No good girl’s wardrobe is complete without these ladylike shoes, which keeps from looking too youthful thanks to a heel and two thin straps. Paired with jeans or a mini, the result is both sweet and classic.
LAUREN RECOMMENDS: Marni Mary Janes
BAD GIRL: BOLD SKYSCRAPER HEELS
Lauren counts killer, look-at-me footwear, like the orange pair Ginnifer Goodwin wears, as an absolute must for bad girls. Just follow this mantra: The higher and bolder, the better – and badder!
LAUREN RECOMMENDS: Christian Louboutin heels
GOOD GIRL: A NEUTRAL HANDBAG
muted tote exudes an air of refinement and pulls together her whole outfit, which is why Lauren considers the accessory a staple for those moments when you have to look polished and proper.
LAUREN RECOMMENDS: Jimmy Choo tote and Miu Miu shoulder bag
BAD GIRL: LEATHER LEGGINGS
You don’t have to own a motorcycle to rock these pants, which give everything from collared shirts to printed tanks (like Kristen Stewart’s) an instant and undeniably cool vibe.
LAUREN RECOMMENDS: J Brand leather skinny pants and Helmut Lang stretch leather pants