Lauren Conrad on Good Girl vs. Bad Girl Fashion

In the new issue of PEOPLE StyleWatch, the designer shares her must-haves for a wardrobe that's both sweet and edgy. Shop them here, then see more picks in the magazine!
By Olivia Villanti Updated July 09, 2022 11:22 AM

GOOD GIRL: MIDI SKIRT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Somewhere between a mini and a maxi is this feminine piece, which Lauren pulls of perfectly by pairing it with a black blazer and matching accessories.

LAUREN RECOMMENDS: See by Chloé skirt

BAD GIRL: SHEER TEE

Credit: Fame

You don’t always have to leave everything to the imagination, as proves with her sexy peekaboo top. Layer one over a colorful bra for a look that’s even more attention grabbing (the hallmark of this style, according to Lauren.

LAUREN RECOMMENDS: Raquel Allegra tees

GOOD GIRL: MARY JANES

Credit: Flynet

No good girl’s wardrobe is complete without these ladylike shoes, which keeps from looking too youthful thanks to a heel and two thin straps. Paired with jeans or a mini, the result is both sweet and classic.

LAUREN RECOMMENDS: Marni Mary Janes

BAD GIRL: BOLD SKYSCRAPER HEELS

Credit: Mavrix

Lauren counts killer, look-at-me footwear, like the orange pair Ginnifer Goodwin wears, as an absolute must for bad girls. Just follow this mantra: The higher and bolder, the better – and badder!

LAUREN RECOMMENDS: Christian Louboutin heels

GOOD GIRL: A NEUTRAL HANDBAG

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

muted tote exudes an air of refinement and pulls together her whole outfit, which is why Lauren considers the accessory a staple for those moments when you have to look polished and proper.

LAUREN RECOMMENDS: Jimmy Choo tote and Miu Miu shoulder bag

BAD GIRL: LEATHER LEGGINGS

Credit: Joseph Kerlakian/Rex USA

You don’t have to own a motorcycle to rock these pants, which give everything from collared shirts to printed tanks (like Kristen Stewart’s) an instant and undeniably cool vibe.

LAUREN RECOMMENDS: J Brand leather skinny pants and Helmut Lang stretch leather pants

By Olivia Villanti